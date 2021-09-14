Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Using a special camera that can see spirits, a family must protect their daughter from an evil entity with a terrible plan.
This Rotten Week: Predicting Jem And The Holograms, The Last Witch Hunter, Rock The Kasbah Reviews And More
By Doug Norrie
Movies are coming fast and furious this time of year. That doesn’t mean they are all good, mind you, but we get a bunch of them anyway.
Why Movie Theaters Are Refusing To Screen Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
By Mike Reyes
Before you go to the theaters to see Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, you may want to check your local listings. It looks like less theaters will be carrying, and for one big reason.
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension Trailer Is Spooky And Revealing
By Brent McKnight
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension wraps up the low-budget horror franchise that has spawned so many imitators, and now a new trailer is here to gives us a look at what to expect.
Regal Rejects Plan For Quicker VOD Release, Calls It Unhealthy
By Mike Reyes
It was only a matter of time before someone came out against the Paramount/ AMC VOD deal. Now that someone has taken that mantle, find out who and why after the jump.
