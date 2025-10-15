I Asked The Creators Of Las Vegas’ Universal Horror Unleashed How It’s Different Than Horror Nights, And I Have Thoughts On Their Answer
Which one should you go to?
Universal Studios’ Horror Nights has come a long way. From starting as a three-night event held the week of Halloween in the 1990s, to haunts that take over the theme park for several weeks out of year. This year, Horror Nights has expanded its brand to a year-round event in Las Vegas called Universal’s Horror Unleashed (with a second location in Chicago already on the way). Fans of getting scared have more options than ever, but which event is for you?
I’m a Halloween Horror Nights pro who recently experienced Universal Horror Unleashed for the first time. I found myself very impressed with what the new attraction has to offer as an alternative to going to one of the Universal theme parks to get my jump scares. I also had the chance to speak to show director Nate Stevenson and Vice President of Entertainment Art & Design, TJ Mannarino/ They highlighted how Horror Unleashed is different from Horror Nights. As Stevenson shared:
When you go to one of the Universal parks, you’re going to be jaunting all around a massive theme park that juggles all sorts of IPs, like the Wizarding World, The Simpsons and Super Nintendo, at the same time as creepy clowns and monsters are haunting you. It’s a very fun way to experience Universal Studios, but as Mannarino spoke to, Horror Unleashed’s resources are 100% about immersing you in their creepy vision about a prop warehouse full of terrifying beings. As he continued:
When I experienced Horror Unleashed, I found the ability to talk to the characters lurking around the event to be a really exciting aspect of the event. It reminded me of Universal’s incredible FanFest Nights event that they kicked off earlier this year, which allowed me and other guests to feel like I was inside Back To The Future on its original set.
The character interactions have me already wanting to go back, because there’s so many I didn’t approach or missed out on learning about. Plus, I think it allows for the guest to have a more three dimensional experience, between being inside a haunted house and feeling like you’re part of the story with a unique conversation with the actors. Stevenson also said this:
I can also confirm that Universal's Horror Unleashed gives you a lot more time in the houses, and they let people in by party (rather than the ongoing congo line), making it feel like you’re really getting to make the most out of the experience. For example, one of my favorite houses from Universal Hollywood Scarecrow: The Reaping was recreated for Horror Unleashed, and it absolutely was five times more scary than the Horror Nights version.
You can read more from my interview with the Horror Unleashed creators, and check out how to buy tickets on the Universal Horror Unleashed website.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
