Everything Everywhere’s Martial Arts Coordinators Discuss Their Impact On The AAPI Community
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
They fight with style.
Out of the many reasons you should go out of your way to check out Everything Everywhere All At Once is the fight choreography, which was coordinated by popular YouTubers MartialClub. The channel that began over ten years ago has propelled Daniel Mah, Brain and Andy Le into Hollywood lately, as evidenced by their work on Into The Badlands and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Their talents are certainly impacting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community as they bring traditional martial arts into the fold of buzzy films like this one.
When the MartialClub spoke with CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma, the trio shared their experience feeling the impact they feel on the AAPI community. Brian Mah shared how they approach their burgeoning martial arts careers that are already leaving a big mark on Hollywood. In his words:
Everything Everywhere All At Once has quickly become a 2022 favorite, with our own Eric Eisenberg awarding the film CinemaBlend's first perfect five-star review of the year, as well as the mid-budget movie being a solid (but too early) prediction for 2023 Oscar glory. Everything Everywhere All At Once has amassed a similarly near-perfect acclaim from critics and audiences alike, along with pulling incredible per-theater averages despite the bigger-named Sonic the Hedgehog and Morbius reigning in weekend box office totals. MartialClub YouTubers (and brothers) Andy and Brian Le also reacted to their success:
Everything Everywhere All At Once follows Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who has fallen on some rough times as she deals with an annoying tax audit and divorce papers from her husband. Things get interesting when an alternate version of her husband (played by former Indiana Jones and The Goonies child star Ke Huy Quan) travels across the multiverse to tell her she is the one who needs to save it.
The Le brothers are even featured in the movie itself in a memorable fight scene with Michelle Yeoh… featuring butt plugs! I know, it sounds wild, and it is. Once you’ve seen it, check out our breakdown of the Everything Everywhere All At Once ending. Brian Mah also said this during the interview:
The MartialClub is seeing some serious success right now, but it sounds like they have a great mindset about it all. One half of the movie’s directorial team, Dan Kwan, also shared with CinemaBlend that he grew up on the Hong Kong fighting style in the movies he’d seen as a kid. He discovered the MartialClub on YouTube and found them to be the right fit for the choreography in the film. It goes to show that stunt coordinators can come from everywhere and the MartialClub’s many years of hard work has entered a place of success they are not taking for granted.
Check out more from our Everything Everywhere All At Once interviews here on CinemaBlend, and be sure to see it in theaters now.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.