Between Wicked And Jurassic World, Has Jonathan Bailey Broken The Myth About Gay Movie Stars Not Being Bankable?

Over the past few years, there's been a ton of conversation about the power of representation in the media. While LGTBQ+ representation includes telling authentic queer stories, it also extends to seeing queer actors land major roles. And, now that out star of the movies/TV/stage Jonathan Bailey has starred in both Wicked and Jurassic World Rebirth, can we stop pretending that gay actors aren't bankable?

The actor got a following thanks to his role in Bridgerton (streaming with a Netflix subscription) before starring in a slew of successful TV and movie projects. Bailey has become the internet's boyfriend as a result, and is thirsted over by both men and women alike. His sexuality hasn't dissuaded fans from this, and in fact he may be the reason certain moviegoers went to see Jurassic World Rebirth, which killed at the box office. I'm hoping that his success will quell fears over giving LGBTQ+ actors major blockbuster roles.

Hollywood Usually Sees Queer Actors/Stories As A Gamble

Historically, Hollywood hasn't always been accepting regarding queer stories and actors. Actors like Nathan Lane were scared to come out, even when playing LGBTQ+ characters in projects like The Birdcage. Many actors have shared similar stories about being discouraged against coming out of the closet by their team, over fear of it negatively affecting their careers.

Quite a bit has changed in recent years, with queer legends like Ian McKellen encouraging actors to come out and be their authentic selves. While there are no doubt plenty of closeted actors out there, I have to wonder if Bailey's career is helping to change the minds of execs and actors alike.

Jonathan Bailey Has Played A Romantic Lead And An Action Star

When the Wicked cast list revealed Jonathan Bailey was playing Fiyero, it seemed like a perfect fit. He's got a history with musical theater, including starring in Company on the West End. Even still, audiences were swooning over his performance in the movie musical, particularly his big song "Dancing Through Life." It feels like director Jon M. Chu and company knew what they were doing with the edit, including an unnecessary shot or two of Bailey's butt. While we all know he's a gay man, that didn't stop him from convincingly playing the love interest of both Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda throughout its runtime.

Then there's his most recent release: Jurassic World Rebirth. As soon as the movie's trailers dropped, tweets started popping up online about the "slutty little glasses" Bailey wore in the blockbuster. The internet can't stop thirsting over the actor, who went viral for kissing Scarlett Johansson during press events. His character, Dr. Henry Loomis, never had his sexuality revealed in the movie, but like Wicked, Bailey is once again the male lead of that dino-centric movie. And, he did a number of thrilling action sequences and stunts in the process.

While I hope to see Jonathan Bailey's career continue to thrive, I'm also hoping that he opens doors and changes minds in the process. Jurassic World Rebirth is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Wicked: For Good will follow suit on November 21st.