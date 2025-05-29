‘Hire Me As The Iron Man’: Jackie Chan Talked To Me About Doing Stunts Into His 70s, And Why He’s ‘Happy’ To Keep Doing Them
Don't count on Jackie Chan retiring after Karate Kid: Legends.
Where did the time go? Jackie Chan just turned 71 in April, but you wouldn’t know it considering all the work he’s been up to, primarily in Chinese cinema. It's been a little while since the actor has been aroun Hollywood, but he’s back for the upcoming 2025 movie Karate Kid: Legends! When CinemaBlend spoke to the actor about his current thoughts on doing his own stunts in movies, he shared with us why he’s ready to deliver more punches and kicks now and for years to come.
When I spoke to Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang, the leads of Karate Kid: Legends, I had to ask Chan about his stunt work ethic nowadays and how it’s changed over the years. In his words:
As Chan pointed out, while the advancement in technology may have had a large impact on Hollywood movies in recent years, it’s all “useless” to his own career because audiences want to see him really fight. The actor quipped that he’d love to play a masked superhero like Iron Man, Spider-Man and Batman so he can focus more on the story aspects of his character. At the same time, though, he cannot deny what he’s been famous for since finding his first starring martial arts role in Hong Kong’s New Fist Of Fury back in 1976. As Chan continued:
Chan got honest about how his limits as a fighter have somewhat declined with age, but that’s not going to stop people from loving to see him do stunts. His comments to me come after he told Haute Living he will “of course” “always” do his own stunts and that wouldn’t change “until the day I retire, which is never!” He also told the magazine that since he’s been doing it for the past 64 years, “there’s no physical preparation anymore,” but it’s rather “muscle memory” for him.
I also spoke to Karate Kid: Legends director Jonathan Entwistle, who set out to make a movie likened to an early Jackie Chan movie with the star's return to the franchise for the first time since 2010’s The Karate Kid with Jaden Smith. He recalled Jackie Chan getting injured on the first day of shooting, taking it like a champ and going right back into filming the movie. Entwistle also detailed Chan coming on set, and witnessing him choose which different size pans (for a kitchen-set fight scene) he would utilize them for his trademark comedic fighting style.
Chan’s comments highlight his commitment to fans who’ve helped make him as successful as he is, while also pointing out the actor’s desire to not only be known for fighting. In fact, he recently also told People he wants audiences to know “I’m the actor who can fight” rather than simply an action star, and doesn’t want to “always do the same character.”
You can check out the latest Karate Kid: Legends trailer and see Jackie Chan help train Ben Wang's Li Fong alongside Ralph Macchio's Daniel, only in theaters on Friday, May 30. (And, heads up there’s an exclusive popcorn bucket for the release!)
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
