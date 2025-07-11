Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet And Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter Are Used To Huge Fandoms, But Told Me Why They Were 'Blown Away' Joining Dexter: Resurrection's Cast

Guess who's back? Back again. Dexter's back. Tell a friend, especially if you happen to know that friend is secretly a serial murderer living in the same vicinity as Michael C. Hall's titular vigilantism-skewing killer. The first two episodes of the sequel series Dexter: Resurrection are now available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, laying out the foundation for where Dexter, Harry and others’ stories are going. Sadly no sign yet of recurring stars Eric Stonestreet or Krysten Ritter, though.

For transparency, I did get to witness both actors’ franchise debuts ahead of the applicable episode hitting the 2025 TV schedule, and they absolutely make this show’s already amazing cast even better. Along with co-star David Dastmalchian, both the Modern Family vet and Jessica Jones alum spoke with CinemaBlend about the new show, and I asked Stonestreet about the crossover between Dexter’s fanbase and that of the long-running ABC sitcom. As he put it:

First of all, I have been blown away by getting to be a part of this world, of what the fandom of Dexter is. You know, I was on a pretty successful show for 11 years, and had a lot of people want to talk about the show. But since this casting news was announced, I've been blown away by the support of fans and the excitement of fans, which just shows why this show, Dexter: Resurrection, is going to be successful, because of that fan support.

I can imagine just how much fans might love to screan out Cam quotes from Modern Family, and could also picture how much real-world clown would celebrate his character for making Fizbo such an institution. (Also, not a spoiler, but there actually IS a major infamous clown reference in the actor's first episode.)

There's no such clowning around in Dexter: Resurrection, even if his extremely deadly charcter Al initially seems like he could have stepped out of a primetime comedy. Given the polar extremes between the two shows, Eric Stonestreet doesn't predict that he'll see many fans referencing both series in public, saying:

I don't think there's a tremendous amount of crossover other than me playing the two characters, and trying to bring humanity and humor to each of them in a different way.

Not gonna lie, I think Eric Stonestreet's Modern Family co-star Ed O'Neill would be an abso-fucking-lutely perfect addition to the Dexter universe, since he's so perfectly capable of portraying authentic warmth, comedy, and menace with similarly impressive aplomb. But we'll just have to make due to other A+ additions like Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage and Neil Patrick Harris, I guess...

Krysten Ritter chimed in to the fanbase conversation, saying that even though she's more than accustomed to attention from hardcore fans for her Jessica Jones years and her return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, she was still surprised by the outpouring the followed the casting news. As she told me:

You're so, right. I didn't realize how huge the fandom was gonna be until after the casting. I mean, we're going to San Diego Comic Con. It's massive. . . . But you know, I'm from the Marvel, Jessica Jones situation, so I didn't anticipate it being so huge, and it's exciting, so exciting to be a part of it.

I'm hoping Ritter's character Mia inspires some Halloween costumes for the upcoming holiday, as she dresses quite fancy at times. Not that it would be the most obvious look, I guess.

Stonestreet capped things off by sharing how much he appreciated Resurrection's bosses Clyde Phillips and Scott Reynolds for giving him a chance to turn over a disturbing new leaf in his character portfolio.

And look, here's the deal. All I ever wanted to be was an actor that created characters that touched people in some way or another. So I'm thankful for Scott and Clyde to give me the opportunity to touch people in a different way than I was able to for 11 seasons.

Dexter: Resurrection's first two episodes are currently available to stream on Paramount+, and will be airing on Showtime on Sunday, July 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more on the Trinity Killer prequel that Philips updated fans on recently.