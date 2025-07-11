The New Street Fighter Movie Is All I'm Thinking About. Here's What We Know So Far

Are you reading for another upcoming video game movie ? Because Street Fighter is happening sooner than you think.

It feels like we’ve been waiting years for a decent Street Fighter movie. While Mortal Kombat has experienced a revitalization in the movie industry thanks to the successful 2021 adaptation, as well as the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 , we have yet to see a successful Street Fighter adaptation. The video game has been a long-standing competitor of Mortal Kombat.

However, both games are different, which leads to the movies differing as well. And thankfully, there has been some news that has come out regarding the new Street Fighter film, so let’s get into what we know so far.

(Image credit: Capcom)

At the time of writing this in July 2025, there is no set release date for Street Fighter; however, we do know that it's expected to release at some point in 2026. Deadline reported this in its latest announcement in July 2025.

This is good news. I wouldn't want to see it have to compete with all the other major films coming out in the 2025 movie schedule , including the next Mortal Kombat film. Therefore, having it release as part of the 2026 movie schedule is something I can wholeheartedly support.

As for the exact release date, we’re not sure. Filming on the movie hasn’t been confirmed, but since we already have a reasonably extensive cast list, which we’ll discuss below, it'll hopefully start filming soon.

The Street Fighter Cast

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The cast for the new Street Fighter movie is so out there that I think it can work. Here is who will be playing who in the upcoming Street Fighter adaptation, as confirmed by Deadline above:

Andrew Koji as Ryu

When it comes to Street Fighter, Ryu is one of the most iconic characters and is a big face of the franchise. Playing Ryu in Street Fighter will be Andrew Koji, who is primarily known for his role in Warrior, as well as the kick-butt action film Bullet Train.

Noah Centineo as Ken

While Noah Centineo has certainly shown his range, I never expected to see him in a Street Fighter movie. However, he will be playing Ken, another huge character. Centineo is primarily known for his role in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before movies (as well as his little guest cameo in XO, Kitty), and the Netflix series, The Recruit.

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

We could argue until the cows come home, but let’s be real here – Chun-Li is probably the most well-known character from Street Fighter for good reason. She’s badass in every way possible. Playing the character in Street Fighter will be Callina Liang, who has appeared in two films before, Bad Genius and Presence, as well as the TV series Tell Me Everything.

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

Next up on the Street Fighter list is David Dastmalchian, who will play M. Bison. The actor has appeared in various franchises over the years, including The Suicide Squad, The Flash, and The Dark Knight, among others. He also held a role in the Dune cast and starred in Late Night with the Devil.

Cody Rhodes as Guile

Cody Rhodes will be playing Guile , another central character from Street Fighter. He is mainly a professional wrestler in the WWE, but has appeared in TV shows like Arrow. He’s set to appear in the new Naked Gun movie, which hits theaters in August.

Jason Momoa as Blanka

While I’m sure many of us know Jason Momoa from the Game of Thrones cast or as Aquaman, he will be taking on Blanka in Street Fighter, and wow, what an interesting casting choice, but I'm so here for it. He has also appeared in various movies and TV shows, including See, A Minecraft Movie, Frontier, Dune, and Fast X.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog

Curtis Jackson – otherwise known as 50 Cent in the music industry – will be playing Balrog in Street Fighter. He’s appeared in movies such as Southpaw, Den of Thieves, Boneyard, The Prince, and more.

Orville Peck as Vega

This is an unexpeted one, but Orville Peck will be featured in the Street Fighter game as Vega. Peck is primarily a singer, known for his country music, so this will be his first acting role in a movie. He has, however, appeared on the stage, so he has acted before.

Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

Andrew Schulz will be playing Dan Hibiki in Street Fighter. The actor is primarily known for his comedic work, but has also appeared in movies such as the 2023 remake of White Men Can’t Jump, Upgraded, The Thicket, and others.

Roman Reigns as Akuma

Last but not least, Roman Reigns will play Akuma. He is another professional wrestler, and this will be his first significant acting role aside from appearing in The Wrong Missy.

Goodness, talk about an impressive cast.

What Is Street Fighter About?

(Image credit: Capcop)

The actual plot for the movie has been kept quiet, but Street Fighter is going to be an adaptation of the video game of the same name.

While its competitor, Mortal Kombat, is a lot more focused on being super bloody and graphic, Street Fighter has always been a bit more cartoonish and fun with its fighting style, which is what made it so enjoyable – that it was still a great fighting game but not as torturous-looking as Mortal Kombat could be.

There have been six mainline Street Fighter games, as well as spinoff games and more. The story aspect was never really a big part of the game until about Street Fighter V, where there was an actual story mode included.

The basic premise of the first game is that Ryu is in this big martial arts competition that is occurring worldwide, and he has to face off against ten opponents. In that game, a second player can also control Ken as well.

The main crux of the game is that it's about two people fighting each other, so who really knows what the movie is going to be about. It could go down the competitor route, but only time will tell.

Kitao Sakurai Is Directing

(Image credit: Peacock)

The last thing the Deadline article confirmed is that Kitao Sakurai is directing the film. Previously, the names behind Bring Her Back and Talk to Me, Danny and Michael Philippou, were going to handle the movie, but Sakurai has since taken over. His directing credits include several episodes of the Twisted Metal series adaptation (including the series premiere), and the Netflix film Bad Trip.

I’m so excited for this movie and with this cast, I think it’s going to be potentially great. I need to refine my fighting skills now.