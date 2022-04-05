'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Interviews With Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis And More
The stars of A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, including Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Andy Le, Brian Le, and Daniel Mah, join the directing duo The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) in this interview with CinemaBlend's Law Sharma. They discuss the chaos of filming, keeping track of continuity within the multiverse, Asian representation, dealing with generational trauma and more.
Video Chapters
- 0:00 - Intro
- 0:25 - Michelle Yeoh shares what this role and working with The Daniels means to her
- 1:25 - Jamie Lee Curtis explains how she approached playing her character Deirdre
- 2:22 - Stephanie Hsu on the importance of AAPI representation
- 3:35 - The Daniels share which unsung hero on set was in charge of continuity during the chaos of filming
- 4:41 - The Martial Club explains what being on set for their fight sequences was like
- 5:17 - Daniels explain why it was important to them to reinvigorate the Hong Kong fighting style in their film
- 6:02 - Michelle Yeoh shares why stories about generational trauma are important right now
- 7:37 - Ke Huy Quan reflects on being Asian in the Entertainment industry
- 8:18 - Legendary James Hong speaks out on discrimination against the Asian community
- 9:09 - Daniels share how they approached filming all the locations of their “unproduceable” script
- 10:20 - Outro
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.
