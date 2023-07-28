Haunted Mansion's Director Wants To Remake The Wiz, And His Passion Has Me Sold

Every filmmaker has a dream project they someday hope to make, and for Justin Simien, it’s a surprising choice. During the Directors on Directing panel at last week’s San Diego Comic-Con, the director revealed that it is his ambition to one day make a remake of The Wiz: the 1978 Sidney Lumet film that was itself a remake of The Wizard Of Oz starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and Nipsey Russell. He said on stage that it was the first movie he saw and he wants to bring his own version to the big screen, and he further explained why that is when I sat down with him for an interview later that afternoon.

Curious about his passion for The Wiz, I asked about it as my first question to the Haunted Mansion director – wondering why he would want to remake a movie that he cherishes so deeply. He told me that while it’s a film that he loves and has deeply inspired his work, he also recognizes that it’s not exactly a perfect cinematic experience and one that has remained flawless in his eyes from childhood to adulthood. Said Simien,

Oh my God. Honestly, with The Wiz, I don't know where to start. You can really trace a lot of the things that I am excited about in my own films to The Wiz. I know it doesn't necessarily age well . It's not one of those movies that every time I see it, the older I get, the more I love it. It's a misfire in some pretty clear ways. But the idea of a black centric fantasy universe where there are people who are lions and half robots, and they all live in a city that seems to have its own political strife and drug problems. It is such a cool, weird version of New York City.

Based on the stage musical of the same name by Charlie Smalls by William F. Brown, The Wiz moves the Kansas-set story of the original L. Frank Baum novel/ Victor Fleming movie to the neighborhood of Harlem in New York, and finds Dorothy Gale (Diana Ross) swept away by a magical snowstorm to a fantastical city of Oz. The film was not a success when it hit theaters, but in the decades since its release, it has found its audience and become a cult classic. It was adapted as a TV special that aired live on NBC in 2015, the ensemble cast including Shanice Williams, David Alan Grier, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, and Uzo Aduba.

Justin Simien highlighted the historical significance of The Wiz, noting that it was the first collaboration between Michael Jackson and producer Quincy Jones, and as far as personal significance is concerned, he is consistently moved by the arc of Diana Ross’ Dorothy. He continued,

There's so many things about it that I love. And actually the journey of it – I'm being very earnest here – Diana Ross' version of Dorothy, which we can get into the realism of that, her journey of figuring out how to step outside of herself and be out there in the world, even though it's really painful, that's honestly... There are some times I will be in my car at 40 years old listening to 'Home' with full tears in my eyes because I'm connecting in my present day life. I love that movie.

Exactly when Justin Simien could get a chance to make his own version of The Wiz is complicated by the fact that there is already another major alternate take on The Wizard Of Oz set to hit theaters relatively soon: director Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and will be in theaters on November 27, 2024. But if that film ends up being a monster hit, Hollywood may end up gaining a hunger for alternative Wizard Of Oz takes, and Simien will be ready with his pitch.

While we await that day, audiences everywhere can see Justin Simien’s latest film right now, as Haunted Mansion – based on the beloved Disney ride – hits theaters this weekend.