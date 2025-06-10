After Cynthia Erivo Led The Tonys To Record-Breaking Audiences, Jeff Goldblum Went Wicked In A Totally Different Way For Fox

The wait is still on for more of the world of Wicked to return to theaters, unless you're one of the fans who attended a special re-release screening ahead of the Wicked: For Good trailer. Stars from the films have been in the spotlight outside of any sequel footage recently, however, with Cynthia Erivo ditching the witch hat and broomstick to host the 78th Tony Awards and Jeff Goldblum contributing to an Oz-themed episode of LEGO Masters without having to suit up as the not-so-wonderful Wizard.

While one of those things certainly was unlike the other in the 2025 TV schedule, both airing so soon after the first trailer for For Good debuted has me back on the Wicked train even with months to go before the sequel hits theaters.

Cynthia Erivo Leads The Tonys To Record Ratings

The 78th Annual Tony Awards aired on CBS (and was available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) on Sunday, June 8. The reunion of the Hamilton cast had been hyped ahead of time, but I suspect that a big reason why the audience numbers are so great for the broadcast is because of Cynthia Erivo. A Tony winner herself as Best Leading Actress in the stage version of The Color Purple in 2016, the star is riding the high of recognition for her role as Elphaba in Wicked.

The June 8 broadcast reached the largest audience for The Tonys since all the way back in 2019, with a rise of 38% over last year. This makes it the most-watched broadcast of the ceremony since before Broadway temporarily shut down due to COVID in 2020. According to numbers from Nielsen Time Adjusted Live+SD Fast National Data (via CBS), the boost of 38% equals out to an average of 4.85 million viewers beating out last year's 3.53 million.

The 2025 event also reached the largest-ever live streaming audience on Paramount+ with a rise of 208% over last year. No, that's not a typo – 208%. Talk about making history! Cynthia Erivo may not have had to defy gravity on a broomstick a la Elphaba for The Tonys, but her hosting gig certainly smashed CBS records.

And seeing those numbers put me back in a Wicked mood, which prompted me to tune into Fox's LEGO Masters for the first time in a long time for a themed night of block-building action.

Jeff Goldblum On LEGO Masters

While I've been aware of LEGO Masters and its surprises over the years, I never tuned in regularly (or regularly built anything out of LEGO, for that matter) like one of my CinemaBlend colleagues. But when I saw that the Season 5 episode on June 9 would be Wicked-themed, I had to tune in.

And I wasn't expecting any big cameos from the Wicked cast for a one-off episode of a Fox summer show, to the point that I was wondering if LEGO Masters had gotten a really good Jeff Goldblum impersonator to record some audio. Instead, the Wizard himself popped up on screen with a message for the contestants and some comments toward host Will Arnett.

I'm sure it was prerecorded well in advance, but it was fun to see Jeff Goldblum in a video message for LEGO Masters. I wasn't really expecting any cast members to be promoting the movie when the sequel doesn't premiere until November, so it was a pleasant surprise to see that WIcked's night on LEGO Masters wasn't just about building blocks.

Has this turned me into a diehard fan of LEGO Masters who will be tuning in from week to week? Maybe not, but I'm glad I tuned in this week, and Jeff Goldblum guaranteed that I can keep riding the Wicked high that started last week with the For Good trailer and continued with Cynthia Erivo hosting The Tonys.

You'll be able to find the Wicked episode of LEGO Masters streaming with a Hulu subscription, and The 78th Tonys can be streamed on Paramount+ now. Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on November 21, 2025 in the 2025 movie release schedule.