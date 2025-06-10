There's A Wild Rumor About The Hercules Live-Action Movie. While It Probably Won't Pan Out, I'd Honestly Love To See It

There are still several live-action Disney remakes on the docket and, thus far, those that have been released have been met with varying degrees of success. One of the big titles to come is Hercules, which was announced in 2020. Even though it’s been a while since any major updates on the film have been reported. Now, however, there's a rumor regarding what direction the film will take. It's likely that this won't actually pan out, but I love the idea of it happening.

As the live-action Lilo & Stitch continues to make a splash on the 2025 movie calendar, Joe and Anthony Russo's upcoming Hercules film reportedly remains in the works. The two filmmakers have hinted at wanting to go in a fresh direction, though I'm not sure anyone would expect what an insider is claiming.

What Hercules Rumor Is Floating Around?

Scooper Daniel RPK, via Cosmic Marvel’s X account, claims the Russo Brothers and Disney are reportedly on different pages in regard to what they want to do with this live-action adaptation of Disney's beloved 1997 classic. While the House of Mouse allegedly wants to stick to the OG storyline, the sibling directors supposedly want to put the villain Hades at the center of the story and tell it through his eyes.

(Image credit: Disney)

Of course, all of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Still, it's hard not to think about the possibility of this actually happening. The Russos were initially tapped as producers and then signed on to direct Hercules. Both siblings previously explained that the creative process was indeed slow-moving so, at the very least, it tracks that the film is taking so long to develop. All of that aside, I have to say that I legitimately adore the notion of a movie that centers on Hades, one of Disney's most iconic baddies.

Why I'd Like To See This Kind Of Hercules Film Happen

Considering just how many upcoming Disney movies there are and that a number of them are remakes, I think there's room for some truly fresh projects. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good and honorable remake of a beloved animated classic as much as the next moviegoer. However, there are a few reasons why I’d love to Hades take center stage.

In general, I've only enjoyed a few of the live-action remakes that have hit theaters in recent years -- whether they've been produced by Disney or otherwise. We need big-screen fare that's a bit more fresh. Yes, a Hades film would be tied to an existing IP. This is a situation where the House of Mouse could take an entertaining, yet somewhat underutilized villain, and craft a truly fresh, supernatural story. I mean, imagine the kind of imagery fans could see if there were a story set mostly in the underworld.

In terms of style, I'd love to see a darker, but humorous, flick. Let's be real, Hades has one dark Disney movie moment, as he tries to kill baby Herc for his own purposes But reimagining this story through the eyes of the villain could make him a more sympathetic character. In terms of tone, think of Grinch-esque feel, or something akin to Beetlejuice. That could provide the right balance of darkness and comedy.

Of course, Maleficent is a great example of flipping the narrative perspective in a way that mostly stays true to the original story while carving out a new path. The Angelina Jolie-led film and its sequel definitely added a lot to Sleeping Beauty’s legacy.

Fans will have to wait and see what's truly going on with the Hercules remake. All the while, I'll continue to hold on to this rumor of a Hades-centric flick. For now, I’ll be rewatching the hit '90s film hit with my Disney+ subscription and taking notes.