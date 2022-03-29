'Moon Knight' Cast Interviews | Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Mohamed Diab And More!

The stars of Disney+'s latest release, “Moon Knight,” including Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow) and May Calamawy (Layla), join Director Mohamed Diab, co-Directors Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, and Executive Producer Grant Curtis to discuss their new Disney+ series in this interview with CinemaBlend Sr. Content Producer Law Sharma. Tune in to their deep dive into Hawke’s villainous portrayal, the representation of Egyptian characters and themes throughout the series, Oscar Isaac’s breathtaking performance, and more.

