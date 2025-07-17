The Love Hypothesis Movie Has Found Its Adam Carlsen, And I Can't Believe How The Actor Is Connected To Star Wars

As of late, there’s been a trend of books that started as fan fiction of movie couples becoming films themselves – and it’s not stopping now. Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling 2021 novel The Love Hypothesis, which was inspired by Star Wars’ “Reylo” , has joined the list of upcoming book adaptations , with Amazon MGM Studios producing and Lili Reinhart playing Olive Smith. But what's really surprising is that the movie just cast its Adam Carlsen, and there’s an amazing connection to the galaxy far, far away.

There’s Already A Star Wars Connection Within The Love Hypothesis Casting

It was back in 2022 when we heard The Love Hypothesis was going to become a movie , but it’s now finally getting off the ground. After Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart announced her role in the project on Instagram on Wednesday, we’ve also learned that Tom Bateman has been cast to play the movie’s love interest, per Deadline . And you know what’s funny? Bateman is the real-life husband of Daisy Ridley, who played Rey, aka one half of the “Reylo” ship from the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Check out the co-star’s announcement on TikTok:

The “Reylo” ship is, of course, a relationship with the Star Wars sequel trilogy that had a huge fanbase behind it while those movies were coming out. Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo were pitted as enemies in The Force Awakens, especially since Rey was a force of good and Kylo killed her friend/his own father, Han Solo, and sought to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, Darth Vader.

With each Star Wars movie, the relationship picked up steam, and ultimately Rey and Kylo Ren’s controversial kiss in The Rise of Skywalker only encouraged fans further. Now, it should be noted that The Love Hypothesis is a very different story than its inspiration. It’s about a third-year Ph.D candidate named Olive and the hotshot professor named Adam who agrees to fake a relationship with her until things get steamy for real between them.

The name Adam is obviously a nod to Adam Driver, and the pair look very closely like Ridley and Driver on the book’s cover. The official synopsis of the novel also nods to its connection by saying that it's “going to take more than hand-wavy Jedi mind tricks” to get Olive her happily ever after (though the novel itself no longer has overt Star Wars references).

Fans Have The Best Reactions To Tom Bateman’s Casting News

As you can imagine, the internet is all over this casting news. As one Twitter user shared:

okay but casting DAISY RIDLEY'S REAL-LIFE HUSBAND in the film adaptation of your Reylo fanfic is one of the funniest things that has ever happened

Another person suggested perhaps Daisy Ridley had something to do with it. Her and Bateman have been collaborators as well as romantic partners, given Bateman wrote and produced one of Ridley’s recent starring roles, Magpie. Check out this tweet :

Daisy Ridley is so reylo, she sends her own spouse off to play Dr. Adam Carlsen. pic.twitter.com/WugVSVZo6WJuly 17, 2025

Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley met on the set of The Murder on the Orient Express back in 2017, and have been together ever since. Bateman’s other credits include Death on the Nile, Snatched, Cold Pursuit and starring in the new Peacock series Based on a True Story . Here’s one more amazing reaction on X :

getting daisy’s husband tom bateman to play a character based off of adam/ben solo, based off of a reylo fanfic is sending me into orbit I love this so much pic.twitter.com/DbzzIJOljpJuly 17, 2025