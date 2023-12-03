Critics Have Seen Julia Roberts' New Netflix Movie Leave The World Behind, And It's Quietly Been Racking Up A Lot Of Positive Notice
The psychological thriller set to hit Netflix after limited theatrical release.
Netflix has seen its share of A-list talent starring in its original movies this year, with Adam Sandler, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Portman and more going straight to streaming with some of their latest projects. Now Julia Roberts will team up with a number of other big names for Leave the World Behind, a movie from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground. The movie is set for release December 8 on the streamer, and it’s been racking up quite a bit of positive feedback from the critics.
Julia Roberts stars as Amanda Sandford, whose family finds itself in unsettling circumstances on vacation when Mahershala Ali’s G.H. Scott shows up at the door claiming to be the owner of the rental home. The all-star cast also includes Ethan Hawke, Myha'la and Kevin Bacon, so let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with Constance Grady of Vox. The critic rates the 2023 Netflix movie schedule entry 3.5 out of 5, praising writer/director/producer Sam Esmail as well as Mahershala Ali — in a role originally intended for Denzel Washington — who makes a meal out of the role. Grady continues:
Tom Gliatto of People says it’s a suspenseful film that plots its course from tiny aggressions to colossal ones, with tension strong enough to snap a pencil. Gliatto continues:
Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times gives Leave the World Behind 3.5 out of 4 stars, praising the sharp pacing, wonderful ensemble cast and near-perfect payoff. Roeper writes:
Carla Renata of The Curvy Critic calls the movie “spectacularly smart,” and one that will leave audiences stressed out and longing for hope. Its cast is a “pure chemistry fire of riches,” with each actor bringing specificity and authenticity to their character. The critic says of this 2023 new movie release:
Kristen Lopez of The Wrap calls the apocalypse film a “two-hour descent into chaos,” warning that audiences will be compelled yet utterly terrified. While Julia Roberts and Myha’la are “amazing” to watch play off of each other, this critic agrees with others who say Mahershala Ali steals the show. Lopez concludes:
Leave the World Behind has already compiled impressive scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with 39 critics cumulatively rating it 79% Fresh, and the audience score even higher at 89%, though that’s also from fewer than 50 ratings. We’ll have to see how audiences continue to receive the movie when it becomes available to stream with a Netflix subscription on Friday, December 8. In the meantime, check out what else is new and coming soon to Netflix.
