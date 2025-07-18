Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Where The Next Jurassic World Movie Should Go, And Someone Please Pass Me The Popcorn

On the schedule of 2025 movie releases, or any year of moviegoing, you’ll find some franchises excite the fans more than others. Jurassic World Rebirth's box office progress so far seems to have stirred something in the collective thoughts of fans who went to see it, and they’re not shy about sharing the directions in which they want a potential sequel to go .

Some story ideas recur more than others, while some are clearly thrown out as trolling jabs at things they may not have liked about Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s adventures in genetics. For the sake of our sanity, let’s start with that last group.

Ok, Jurassic World Fans: Let’s Get The Rebirth Trolling Out Of The Way

It all started with a user on Twitter offering the Jurassic fandom a blank check, asking social media users how they would craft their dream follow-up in the series. Sure enough, some less than happy campers were lured into taking the DNA out of the seventh Jurassic installment. If you’ve got one of Rebirth’s ultra cool popcorn buckets, I hope you have it ready for the following criticisms:

“ You see there was ANOTHER undiscovered island where they really kept the worst of the worst and they need to get something left in a fridge or something. Meanwhile another stupid family gets trapped there at the exact same time.” - @harosa

You see there was ANOTHER undiscovered island where they really kept the worst of the worst and they need to get something left in a fridge or something. Meanwhile another stupid family gets trapped there at the exact same time.” - “They all go to jail for breaking into a restricted area to steal biological material xD? There should be no direct sequel.” - @MDK42

“Return to the island to take out that abomination thing (should have happened at the end of Rebirth)” - @Davidoz961

Alrighty! Now that the trolling pen has been fed, let’s get into some of the actually good ideas for where the Jurassic Universe should go next. Apologies to anyone who wanted to dig into Human/Dino hybrid pitches, as they won’t be appearing.

Jurassic Prequel Pitches With A-List Stars Are Also A Huge Hit

Did I know that I needed a movie where Sigourney Weaver plays the never-before-seen mother to Jurassic Park’s Lex and Tim Murphy? Not prior to this moment, no. After reading that suggestion, and these other prequel-centric loglines, it's hard not to think about working backwards in the Jurassic legacy:

“I would like to see a prequel series that fill in the gaps of the cloning/genetic experiments origins to how the D-Rex and other failed/successful attempts came into reality. There is much information to fill in with not only John's Success, but also Dr. Lockwood and Dr. Dodgson” - @LeagueOf_T2

“I think we forget Hammond had a daughter. Bring in Sigourney Weaver or something and play around with that.” - @candidshark

“Flashback. Tom Hiddleston plays a young John Hammond. Early cloning, disaster ensues. Etc.” - @Milt98C

Look, as much as I’d love to say that Tom Hiddleston cures all, I don’t think casting him as John Hammond would work. I think we need an authentic Scot for that character, and if suggestions are being taken, I'd throw Slow Horses' Jack Lowden's hat into the ring.

These prequel ideas are good starts, but we need to hit the really good ideas – the Glengarry Glen Ross-asaurus pitches that could get a greenlight if Jurassic World Rebirth cashes in hard. Luckily enough, there is not one, but two pitches from the conversation I think could find a way to bringing us a prime adventure where dinosaurs roam the Earth again.

Two A+ Ideas Have Me Very Hopeful For A Jurassic World Rebirth Sequel

Our first crackerjack idea for the next Jurassic World movie keeps the cast of characters introduced in Rebirth but moves them into a new setting. What’s more, per David Koepp’s Jurassic Story Commandments, this idea wouldn’t ignore or conflict with the latest events in @StudiosRemember 's pitch below:

Someone, don't remember who, came up with an interesting idea on X. The characters from Rebirth move Parasaurs in a cattle trail from NA to Equator area while avoiding poachers and carnivores. Like that sequence in Dominion but a whole movie and make it like a Western.

All I have to say is: "dinosaur western," "Taylor Sheridan," "T. rex train station." Do with that what you will, but I'm on board with a roving adventure to save the dinosaurs.

While I admit my concern with Dolores’ post-Jurassic World Rebirth fate has been off-putting, a suggestion from user @RoarReximus sees the Delgado family’s new dino adoption leading to this scenario:

I’d start with the impact Dolores the Aquilops brings to the mainland. She may bring traits that help the other dinosaurs adapt better to the mainland. Maybe that brings about a resurgence in dinosaurs living across the globe and not just the equator. That’s my first thought.

That's a lot to think about, so I think we should leave things there. Unless anyone wants to talk about the Delgado family's possible ties to the Jurassic past? Jurassic World Rebirth is still showing in theaters, ready to inspire you to dream of a better, dinosaur inclusive tomorrow.