First Look At CM Punk And Charlotte Flair In Netflix's WWE: Unreal Makes Me Wonder How Many Wrestlers Accidentally Pee And Poop Themselves In The Ring
Maybe we're getting too close of a look behind the curtain.
The WWE will soon give fans with Netflix subscription a peek behind the proverbial curtain with WWE: Unreal. The upcoming Netflix series will offer a never-before-seen look into the writers' room of the company, showcasing how performers and storytellers collaborate to create storylines. It'll also apparently reveal some of the unfortunate realities of professional wrestling, as Charlotte Flair and CM Punk's conversation about peeing and pooping in the ring illustrates.
The two wrestlers have a fleeting appearance in the trailer for WWE: Unreal, but they make the most of it with Punk asking the former women's champion if she's ever "shit herself" in the ring. Well aware that the cameras were on her, Flair had a very diplomatic response:
I can't wait to see the full context of this scene, because the implication would seemingly be there was a time when CM Punk might've pooped himself in the ring, and that he maybe wanted someone else to also say they suffered such an unfortunate experience. Either that, or maybe he knows someone who did. A "friend," if you will.
Wrestling is a very physical profession, and accidents happen all the time. If someone put me through a table at an upcoming WWE event, I might pee a little, even if I was expecting it.
I'll be interested to see if the WWE is just as open about the other facets of what goes on behind the scenes, and just how "real" WWE: Unreal is. We already know the events that will be covered, and some of them have some pretty big controversies attached to them.
The big measuring stick for me won't be wrestlers being honest about pee and poop, but what we learn about The Rock not being involved in WrestleMania 41. Dwayne Johnson has publicly tried to defend his decision not to be involved after being heavily inserted in the story at the start, but I'd love to know the full story of what all transpired and led to that story collapsing.
As for the overall vibe of WWE: Unreal's first trailer, it feels similar to other WWE-produced documentaries the company has done in the past on other PLE events. I'm not seeing a ton to make me feel this show will be any different than that, unless we're seeing people talk about potential angles to use for storylines or alternate plans in place that could've happened had a superstar gotten injured in the ring. I'll be thrilled if we get more of that, and less about wrestlers talking about their bodily fluids and all that.
WWE: Unreal is premiering on Netflix on July 29th. Get hype for yet another piece of WWE content to hit the streaming platform, and hopefully, some more details about what goes on in WWE when the fans aren't in the stands and watching.
