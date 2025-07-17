The Late Show Is Ending For Good In CBS Cancellation Shocker, And I Relate So Hard To Stephen Colbert's Reaction

Late night talk shows in recent years haven't been quite as much of a staple of network television like in the days of David Letterman and Jay Leno, but CBS' move against The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will still come as a shock to many. In the midst of Colbert's tenth season as host of the show that replaced Late Show with David Letterman, the comedy icon himself made the announcement. Not only is his time on CBS as a late night host ending, but this is a cancellation that will mark the conclusion of The Late Show altogether.

While change has been afoot for late night in the 2025 TV schedule, I didn't expect this, and Colbert seemed to feel the same way in his announcement. Visibly emotional, he broke the news to the studio audience during the taping of a new episode, saying:

Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending the late show in May. [in response to boos from the audience] Yeah, I share your feelings! It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away.

Colbert went on to state that CBS have been "great partners." Then he expressed his gratitude to the audience (who cheered at this for the first time after booing the sad news), to the house band, and to the "200 people who work here." He stated that he wished "somebody else was getting it" rather than the show ending altogether. Ten months of The Late Show remain.

A joint statement from Co-CEO Paramount Global and President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach, and CBS Studios President David Stapf addressed why The Late Show was so suddenly cancelled:

This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.

The cancellation isn't due to any kind of scandal or controversy or dive in the ratings, but simply a "financial decision." The news broke not too long after Jimmy Kimmel of ABC's late night lineup opined that the format might not make it another decade, and Seth Meyers of NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers suggested "probably some sadness" in the future for late night lovers. NBC made some cuts for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in fall 2024, and CBS cancelled After Midnight a few months before The Late Show got the axe.

The statement from the CBS execs went on to say:

Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas. The show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen's comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation’s zeitgeist.

It's hard not to start worrying about the futures of late night programs that are airing on other networks. After all, if the program that "has been #1 in late night" for nine consecutive seasons can get the axe, is any show safe?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That may be a little dramatic until we know more, but I can 100% relate to Stephen Colbert's reaction when his straight face broke just a little bit to acknowledge and agree with the audience booing the cancellation. I also have to commend him for his poise overall, especially since he got the bad news just the night before the taping on the afternoon of Thursday, July 17. Take a look at his announcement below:

A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) A photo posted by on

As somebody who has been watching Stephen Colbert off and on since his days on The Daily Show in the early aughts, it's almost hard to imagine late night without his particular brand of humor. At least there is still the better part of a year left before he signs off from The Late Show for good to end an very long era of CBS in the late night TV game. For now, new episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert air on weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.