'Morbius' Cast Interviews | Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Daniel Espinosa

“Morbius” stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and director Daniel Espinosa discuss the comic book genre, what sets “Morbius” apart, the Marvel vs. DC debate, and much more in this exclusive interview with CinemaBlend.

Video Chapters

00:00 - intro.

00:25 - Jared Leto and Matt smith on 'Morbius’' genre and what sets it apart from other Marvel movies

01:18 - Jared Leto on his transformation

02:05 - 'Morbius’' director on the Spider-Verse and whether Morbius will meet Spider-Man

03:10 - Adria Arjona on what it’s like making a Marvel movie

03:55 - How 'Morbius' showed the character’s powers

05:10 - Jared Leto and Matt Smith on whether Morbius is a hero or villain

05:54 - Jared Leto on the Marvel vs. DC debate

06:32 - Matt Smith on working with Jared Leto