'Morbius' Cast Interviews | Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Daniel Espinosa
By Jeff McCobb , Sean O'Connell published
Watch CinemaBlend's exclusive interview with the cast of Sony's dark new superhero film, 'Morbius.'
“Morbius” stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and director Daniel Espinosa discuss the comic book genre, what sets “Morbius” apart, the Marvel vs. DC debate, and much more in this exclusive interview with CinemaBlend.
Video Chapters
00:00 - intro.
00:25 - Jared Leto and Matt smith on 'Morbius’' genre and what sets it apart from other Marvel movies
01:18 - Jared Leto on his transformation
02:05 - 'Morbius’' director on the Spider-Verse and whether Morbius will meet Spider-Man
03:10 - Adria Arjona on what it’s like making a Marvel movie
03:55 - How 'Morbius' showed the character’s powers
05:10 - Jared Leto and Matt Smith on whether Morbius is a hero or villain
05:54 - Jared Leto on the Marvel vs. DC debate
06:32 - Matt Smith on working with Jared Leto
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.