Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Teaser Has Leaked, And The Reactions Already Have Me Reaching For My Popcorn

If this were a live event, there’s only one way I could properly kick off discussion ahead. That would be by asking you, the audience, “who’s ready to see The Odyssey?” A hotly anticipated 2026 movie, director Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of this historical epic has pretty much everything going for it.

Come to think of it, the hype for this movie is so high that the internet has gone from raving over a supposedly leaked teaser poster to an actual leak of the footage set to debut widely with Jurassic World Rebirth. As you’d expect, the reactions to this have been pretty wild, to say the least.

Leaks of this sort aren’t even a new thing, as Tenet’s IMAX prologue leak allowed fans to watch the opera house opening of Nolan's 2020 time-bending epic in the comfort of home. Keeping that in mind, I have to sympathize with the crowd’s X reactions to The Odyssey’s footage leak:

“Watching a crappy bootleg cam of the teaser for a new Christopher Nolan movie over and over? A tradition as old as The Odyssey itself”- @MMattTenet

“Did I watch #TheOdyssey teaser 15 times even though it’s a leak and I stand firmly against leaks?” - @adamblevins_

“The concept of people being able to watch The Odyssey trailer on the big screen very soon but choosing to see it for the first time on a twitter cam rip” - @akeltheartist

“how i’m scrolling the tl trying to avoid the leaked odyssey teaser” - @zoerosebryant

“This is who you’re hurting by not patiently waiting to watch The Odyssey teaser trailer in the cinemas like it was meant to be” - @JillianChili

Anyone who’s a Christopher Nolan fan is feeling these comments right down to the core. The director who’s always fought for the premium movie experience loves to release the first footage of his films into theaters before they hit online. I keenly remember how the Interstellar trailer was something you needed to show up to Godzilla to see, with the experience being as rewarding as you’d think.

Keeping in that spirit, I too have scrolled past whatever posts are still available with The Odyssey’s footage, and there aren't as many of them floating around with the video as there previously were. While I really want to see what Christopher Nolan has been cooking for us all, The Odyssey’s push to film entirely on IMAX film is something that needs to be rewarded on the big screen.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Legally, anyone that wants to see The Odyssey trailer in its entirety has two options: go see a 2025 movie like Jurassic World Rebirth (or potentially an IMAX showing of F1) and see the Matt Damon-led epic be teased before your eyes, or wait until the studio officially releases it.

The buzz seems to suggest that it’ll be worth it in either case, but seeing as I have my tickets to walk with dinosaurs in 4DX tomorrow night, I’m going to wait. I may be ready to defy the gods, but I’m not ready to step a foot out of line with Universal Pictures.