Spider-Man Movies In Order: How To Watch The Ultimate Spidey Marathon

Since the turn of the century, no superhero has been on the big screen as much as Spider-Man. Three main franchises (starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland) numerous cross-over films, and multiple cinematic universes — the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe — have given fans of the Web-Slinger dozens of hours of epic fights, whimsical banter, and some of the most emotional moments in the history of comic book movies.

That being said, trying to figure out the best way to watch the Spider-Man movies in order can sometimes leave you looking like the Spider-Man pointing meme due to the variety of options. To make sense of it all, and prevent someone from entering a multiverse of madness, we’ve put together a guide including all the movies so that you can have the ultimate Spidey marathon.

Spider-Man (2002)

Tobey Maguire first played the Web-Slinger in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, which saw the Marvel superhero take on one of his most iconic, and personal villains, Green Goblin, who was played masterfully by Willem Dafoe in one of the best performances of his career. Going from a nerdy and socially awkward high school student to New York’s biggest protector, the fledgling superhero makes his mark.

A lot of the major points of the first Spider-Man movie come into play throughout the rest of Raimi’s trilogy, as well as Spider-Man’s cinematic journey (as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home), making it the most logical starting point.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 2 saw the Web-Head continue the internal struggle between his own life and that of a superhero, creating an outstanding sequel that was at one point the gold standard for comic book movies. If his own existential crisis wasn’t enough for Peter Parker, the brilliant yet distracted college student was forced to defeat his one-time idol: Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), a.k.a. Doc Oak after the scientist’s failed experiment sends the grieving widower on a path of destruction.

Like its predecessor, Spider-Man 2 is crucial to Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially when it comes to Dr. Octavius and his path to redemption.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire would work together one final time on 2007’s Spider-Man 3, though there were plans for a fourth installment in the franchise at one point. With the introduction of characters like Eddie Brock/Venom (Topher Grace) and Flint Marko/Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), the latter of which had ties to Spider-Man’s origin story, the movie pushed the Web-Head to new extremes in an overstuffed and over-the-top superhero movie.

Although not the best Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man 3 featured an incredibly personal story and some of the most ridiculous dance scenes and character transformations you’ll see in not only the Spider-Man cinematic universe but also all of superhero movies.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

In 2012, Andrew Garfield took over as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man, which served as an origin story for the Web-Slinger and saw Garfield’s Peter Parker fight his first battle after donning the mask and spandex. But, instead of facing Norman Osborn, this version of Spider-Man’s first battle was against Dr. Curt Conners (Rhys Ifans), a.k.a. the Lizard.

Arguably the most underrated Spider-Man movie, the 2012 summer blockbuster was released between the superhero juggernauts, The Avengers and The Dark Knight Rises.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Amazing Spider-Man focused on the Web-Slinger as he battled three different supervillains — Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Green Goblin (Dean DeHaan), and Rhino (Paul Giamatti) — throughout New York City. But the battles weren’t just physical, as Peter Parker faced one of his biggest tragedies yet, one that continued to have an effect on the character years later.

A third Spider-Man movie focused on Garfield’s Peter Parker never materialized, but the version of the character would come back in a big way in the 2021 box office smash hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home, creating one of the movie’s most touching moments.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

What once seemed like the impossible became a reality in 2016 when Tom Holland’s Spider-Man made a brief yet unforgettable appearance in Captain America: Civil War. Introduced when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is putting together a team to take on Captain America (Chris Evans) and company, the teenage superhero-in-the-making is far from as established as previous iterations of the character.

If anything, this is the coming out party for Holland’s youthful Web-Slinger, a version of the character we’d be seeing a lot of in the years following his big debut.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

In the summer of 2017, Holland reprised the role in his first solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts. Set following the events of Civil War, Peter had a bond with Tony that became more of a father-son relationship than the OG Avenger would care to admit. The movie also centered on Parker as he fought his first big threat — Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), a.k.a. the Vulture — while also navigating high school.

Full of intense and hilarious moments, Spider-Man: Homecoming was a fun, imaginative, and action-packed adventure for the Web-Slinger.

Venom (2018)

Although Venom doesn’t include Tom Holland’s Web-Slinger, the 2018 comic book movie starring Tom Hardy as reporter Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote, Venom, is set within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Upon investigating the powerful Life Foundation and its founder, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), Eddie came in contact with the alien organism that wold turn him into a hot, hungry, and powerful anti-hero.

Some would argue Venom doesn’t necessarily need to be watched with the other Spider-Man movies, but with its world building, and surprisingly fun action, it's a nice breather, especially with the harder titles coming up.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

After two-and-a-half phases and 18 movies, Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers pulled off the impossible with Avengers: Infinity War, which saw Thanos (Josh Brolin) finally put his plan in motion to bring balance and order to the universe. Splintered and scattered across the cosmos, the Avengers tried to stop the Mad Titan from gathering all six infinity stones and snapping away half of all life in the universe.

From the first time you see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on screen until the shocking final moments, the Web-Slinger is at the heart of Avengers: Infinity War and its action-packed story. And while a lot of characters have shining moments, few, if any, compare to Peter in this massive crossover event.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Although Holland’s Spider-Man only appears in a handful of scenes in Avengers: Endgame, his presence (along with others lost in “The Snap”) can be felt throughout the epic. Years after being lost to the Mad Titan’s plan, Peter Parker did return in time for the all-hands-on-deck “Avengers, assemble” moment during the final fight, and was there during Tony Stark’s most heroic moment that sent Thanos and his army packing.

The movie also served as a turning point for Peter Parker, as he no longer had the luxury of having Tony as a mentor, though his spirit (and tech) would live on with the young superhero for years to come.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Set in the aftermath of Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home followed Peter as he navigated life in a post-Snap world, one that was also without his father-figure: Tony Stark. Upon taking off on a class trip through Europe, Spider-Man is forced to team up with the mysterious Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) to take on the Elementals. But when the truth, and Beck’s games, are exposed, Spider-Man finds himself in what could be his most consequential fight yet.

Spider-Man: Far From Home accomplished a lot in the world-building department, and the movie’s mid-credits sequence introduced the Web-Slinger to a whole new world, one that was far different from anything he had faced up to that point.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Despite living in tandem for some time, life wasn’t much easier for Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote by the time Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released in 2021. In fact, things were never more on edge than they were when the anti-hero was forced to square-off against the deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) who became host for an even more dangerous alien organism known as Carnage.

Although the main portion of the movie had little to do with Spider-Man, the Venom: Let There Be Carnage end credits sequence saw Eddie Brock thrown into a different universe, one where JK Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson was revealing the identity of the Web-Slinger.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)

The sole animated movie on this list, 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse turned its focus away from Peter Parker (though he does show up) and instead centered on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) after the high schooler was bitten by a radioactive spider and forced to deal with the tearing of the multiverse. Together with multiple versions of the character, Miles became a hero in his own right while also becoming comfortable with himself.

This one may seem out of place, but you could argue that the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse belongs in this spot as it deals with a similar blending of the Multiverse like in Spider Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Tom Holland’s Peter Parker team up with versions played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to take on multiple villains from each of three main franchises, after Peter-One’s attempt to make the world forget him tore apart the multiverse.

With payoffs nearly 20 years in the making, incredibly emotional moments, and some of the best superhero action not in an Avengers movie, the amazing and spectacular Spider-Man: No Way Home is perhaps the ultimate Spidey movie.

Morbius (2022)

After numerous delays, Morbius was finally released in April 2022, and introduced the world to Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius, who was transformed into a blood-sucking beast following a failed experiment. Torn between his old and new lives, Morbius was forced to jump feet-first into an epic battle of life and death.

Like Venom: Let There Be Carnage a few months earlier, Morbius was connected to Spider-Man via a pair of end credit sequences brought on by the effects of Dr. Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And, this could just be the beginning of Morbius’ journey…

This is everywhere Spider-Man has been up to this point in his journey, but this doesn’t mean it’s the end. With movies like the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and upcoming Marvel movies, this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Spidey just yet.