As Morbius Returns To Theaters, Jared Leto Gets In On The Comic Book Movie’s Biggest Meme

Sony’s Morbius has had an “interesting” impact on the moviegoing public thus far. The Jared Leto-led comic book movie received negative reviews ahead of its release in April, and some fans later took to social media to express their disdain as well. However, the film overcame negative reviews to top the box office in its opening weekend and, more recently, the viral “Morbin’ Time!” meme has caused the movie to go viral. This notoriety arguably earned the production its recently announced second theatrical stint . And on the heels of that news, Leto is getting in on the meme madness himself.

Fans have seemingly been enjoying themselves with the “It’s Morbin’ Time” meme that’s been making the rounds. As you’ve probably figured out, the saying is a play on the iconic “It’s Morphin’ Time!” declaration made famous by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the ‘90s. Some may have never expected such a crossover, but here we are. In a Twitter post, Jared Leto expressed his appreciation for the post through a video. The clip shows the star holding what appears to be a script for a Morbius sequel. And you can probably guess what the subtitle for the proposed flick is:

Such a sequel idea would be pretty wild, and I honestly can’t shake the thought of the titular character uttering that phrase when transforming into his vampiric alter ego. It’s probably safe to say that Sony wouldn’t actually give the film that title if it were to come to fruition. However, if it does happen, I wouldn’t be surprised if the filmmakers poke fun at the viral trend due to just how popular it’s become.

A second installment still feels like a pipe dream at this point, but the panned production’s staying power on the Internet could help its chances of getting a follow-up. As we’ve seen in the past, social media can be crucial when it comes to making things happen within the cinema and TV landscapes. For instance, without a social media campaign, fans may never have seen Jared Leto return as Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

And though Sony has yet to confirm any kind of sequel, it’s not far-fetched to assume that the studio would consider one if there seems to be interest. Morbius eventually plunged at the box office , but it wasn’t a total disaster financially. Plus, the lead actor is still hoping that his character will meet up with Spider-Man one day . While social media doesn't automatically equate to massive financial numbers, this re-release could still be an interesting experiment, right?

Meanwhile, other stories are taking shape within Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The next film on the docket is Kraven the Hunter, which will see a ripped Aaron Taylor-Johnson play the starring role. Dakota Johnson will also star in Madame Web alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. From a BTS standpoint, there seems to be optimism surrounding the future of the Spidey-centric franchise .

We’ll still have to wait and see what role Jared Leto’s Living Vampire has to play in it, though. The ending of Moribus definitely set up an interesting (if not confusing) future for the eponymous character, so there are more stories to tell. Until a concrete announcement arrives, I’m sure fans and Leto will continue to have fun with the meme. And I’d bet that if (or when) something is confirmed, much of the Internet will collectively shout, “It’s Morbin’ Time!”