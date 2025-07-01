90 Day Fiancé Season 11: What Happened To The Couples?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 11. Stream it with a Max subscription and read it at your own risk!

The curtains have officially dropped on 90 Day Fiancé Season 11, and it's on to whatever is next for these couples in the future. This season was loaded with drama from start to finish, but for those who don't want to stream it all and just get to what happened before starting a new show on the 2025 TV schedule, we got you covered.

From threats to return to their home country, to couples finding out their loved one was using a fake name the entire time, this season had it all. Let's talk about what happened to the big couples of 90 Day Fiancé Season 11, and where they ended up:

(Image credit: TLC)

Shekinah & Sarper - Still Together

Shekinah and Sarper Güven officially tied the knot in a "bedding" ceremony this season, but it was a long road to get there. While Sarper originally might've thought getting his K1 visa approved was his biggest worry, he soon learned that life in the United States wasn't what he'd hoped. Specifically, his dynamic with Shekinah changed, and by the tell-all, they revealed they had stayed in separate rooms ahead of appearing.

While they still might be struggling with married life, it appears that the duo are as loving and supportive as ever on each other's social media. It's safe to say this couple is still together, despite them dropping a whole heap of what felt like bad news on the rest of the cast when they showed up for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Tell All.

(Image credit: TLC)

Jessica & Juan - Still Together

Jessica Parsons and Juan Daza tied the knot during Season 11, months after he immediately wanted to pack up and leave Wyoming to return to his cruise ship life. I think it's fair to say he still hasn't officially given up on that dream, as they called it a "last resort" job for him to take if nothing else pans out.

A recent Instagram post showed the couple together at an event, so I think it's possible Juan hasn't decided to return to cruise life just yet. Of course, he could always just be on a break from his contract, but long story short, they're still happily married.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: TLC)

Stevi & Madhi - Still Together

Stevi Nichole and Mahdi Al-Saadi seemed primed to be the couple most likely to split at the end of this season, given his second thoughts about leaving Iran as well as his suspicions that she was bisexual. Ultimately, he was able to get closure and they tied the knot, but I'm sure I wasn't the only viewer wondering if this relationship would truly last.

So far, it seems like things are going well between them. Stevi continues to post throwback photos with him, and recently did a post about what her kids (who aren't featured on the series) thought about him. It looks like married life is going along smoothly after the show, so it's good to see they were able to overcome the cultural barriers between the Middle East and the rural American South.

(Image credit: TLC)

Shawn & Alliyah - Still Together

90 Day Fiancé kicked off its season with a flash-forward showing Shawn being left at the altar, setting up what seemed to be the most tragic moment of the season. I think it's safe to say it was still dramatic, but it was just Alliyah arriving over two hours late to the ceremony. The couple tied the knot, but it was certainly a downer ceremony given how tense the vows were and the reception that followed.

Despite the tense end to their season, we've since gotten confirmation that they're still together and living in the United States. A Redditor spotted them at the checkout aisle in a store, which feels like Top 3 on a list of things that a married couple would do together. I think it's safe to say these two are doing well for the time being, though I wouldn't be surprised if they end up on a future season of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

(Image credit: TLC)

Matt & Amani & Any - Still Together

Matt and Amani Jlassi planned to get a divorce but stay a couple so they could bring Any Aguirre to the United States, which many questioned might be a bad idea since it could be legally dicey to admit that on television. Despite that, and finding out a lot of secrets about Any they hadn't known previously, the plan stayed on track at the end of the season, with Any wanting to marry Matt.

While the throuple is still together at the end of Season 11, it doesn't seem like they're any closer to executing their plan to divorce and bring Any to the U.S. Honestly, given that Tijuana is so close to the couple's home in San Diego, one has to wonder if it's even entirely necessary for anyone to get a divorce? Like, the distance between these three could be less than someone's average work commute. Call me skeptical, but I'm not sure we'll ever see this plan go through.

(Image credit: TLC)

Greg & Joan - Still Together

Greg and Joan Chillak were clearly nervous about the tell-all, to the point that Greg had to go to the bathroom to dry off his shirt from all the sweat. I'm not sure why, however, because these two had about the most drama-free season of anyone on 90 Day Fiancé in recent memory. Joan's only complaint was that he didn't have a job and they didn't have a place of their own, and he's already fixed one of those problems.

I'm happy to say that Greg and Joan are still together as of July 2025, but that could change if they don't find their own place to live. We've seen too many couples leave each other when being forced to live with their parents, and I'd hate to see another relationship fail due to that.

(Image credit: TLC)

Mark & Mina - Still Together

Mark & Mina Bessette had a lot to overcome in their relationship, and her moving to the U.S. was just the start of their troubles. Between tension with Mark's daughter (who is close in age to Mina), the droll life of New Hampshire, and being unable to secure her son's visa to come to here, it almost seemed like this wedding wouldn't happen.

Fortunately, the couple found a way to make it work, and by all metrics, seem to be enjoying life with a home in Boston. Unfortunately, there's no sign that they've had any success in bringing her son, Clayton, over from France just yet, but I'm sure as soon as it's a possibility, Mark will have him on the first flight. Hell, he might even fly the plane himself!

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 is over, but anyone who wants to revisit it can do so on HBO Max. This is a season that will live on in my memory for a long time, so it may be a while before I rewatch, but I'm glad I have the option.