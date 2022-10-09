Adria Arjona: What To Watch If You Like The Andor Actor

When it comes to some of the latest and greatest actresses that are popping up more and more, one of the first names that I think of is Adria Arjona. The young woman has been around for some time in Hollywood, but has been making strides recently with her appearance in the Disney+ original show , Andor, as part of the Andor cast , alongside fellow star, Diego Luna .

However, Arjona has done plenty prior to her role in the Star Wars TV show . For those who want to check out some of her best work pre-Andor, here are seven choices that feature the young actress.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

The Belko Experiment (2016)

Staring off on this list, we take a look at the horror film, The Belko Experiment. Directed by James Gunn, this film follows a group of workers who seem to be working for an ordinary company, but one day, they are locked within the confines of their office building and are given a surprising ultimatum – kill each other, or be killed.

The film moves in directions that you would never expect, and has twists and turns that will truly blow your mind. Adria Arjona is great in her role and honestly, it made me want to see her in a lot more horror films before her part in Andor. Here’s hoping she gets the chance in the future – maybe even an A24 horror film . That would be so cool.

Stream The Belko Experiment on Tubi.

Rent/Buy The Belko Experiment on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

6 Underground (2019)

Next up on the list, we have 6 Underground, a Netflix original film starring Ryan Reynolds. In this action movie, we follow a group of people who want to rebel against a dictator. So, in order to do so, they fake their deaths and take actions as a team to take down those closest to the leader, moving closer to their target.

Look, I won’t say that this film is “the best action film out there” because it’s not. But I’ll say that the cast that they had was a lot of fun and Adria Arjona was badass in every way possible, which is why I have to bring it up here. It’s not the best Michael Bay-directed film , but in my mind, it’s also not the worst.

Stream 6 Underground on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: NBC)

Emerald City (2017)

Let’s get into a great television show. In this series from NBC, Emerald City was a spinoff of the classic Oz story, and takes place in a modern universe featuring a young woman that is transported back to Oz, and goes on an adventure to find the wizard in a world that is far different from our own.

Emerald City isn’t on the level of some of the best fantasy shows out there, like Game of Thrones or The Witcher, but it is enjoyable as a fantasy fan and watching Adria Arjona as the lead was well worth my time. She played the story's Dorothy, who works as a nurse in the real world and I really enjoyed this different take from what we usually follow with any Wizard of Oz adaptation. It’s only ten episodes, as it was cancelled by NBC, so give it a shot.

Stream Emerald City on NBC.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018)

Now, let’s take a look at an action film, Pacific Rim Uprising. Acting as a sequel to the hit film, Pacific Rim, this film takes place about a decade after the first movie, and follows Jake Pentecost ( played by John Boyega ), who has to somehow prove himself as sea monsters are released into the world. Now, with the help of his team, he has to find a way to save the world.

Though Adria Arjona is one of many actors in this large ensemble cast, what I will say is that she had great chemistry with everyone and was a kick-butt officer. All the cast members felt as if they fit into the plot and told a pretty entertaining story. I personally don’t think the film beats the first Pacific Uprising, which was directed by Guillermo del Toro , but it comes close and is enjoyable with its cast.

Rent/Buy Pacific Rim Uprising on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Good Omens (2019)

Amazon Prime has been coming out with some awesome original shows , and Good Omens is one of them. Good Omens, based on the novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett, follows the story of a demon and an angel who are close acquaintances on Earth, but have to work together in order to prevent the coming of the Antichrist, turning their eternal lives upside down.

I am still upset that the season was only six episodes. First off, Adria Arjona was spectacular as Anathema Device, and I truly wish she had been given more recognition for her role in this series. Secondly, David Tennant and Michael Sheen = stellar casting for Crowley and Azirphale. I literally could not picture a single other person in those roles. I need Season 2 of this show now.

Stream Good Omens on Amazon Prime. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Triple Frontier (2019)

In this Netflix film, Triple Frontier, we are given a very simple action premise that delivers on all fronts. The main story is following a group of former army veterans who end up coming back together to take down a South American crime lord and run a heist, taking all of his money.

This film has a stacked cast. Besides Adria Arjona playing Youvanna, there’s Pedro Pascal , Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam – even Ben Affleck. Also Oscar Isaac and Adria Arjona need to be in more things together because their chemistry was amazing in this film and I need to see more.

Stream Triple Frontier on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Morbius (2022)

Last but not least, we have Morbius. In the Sony film, we follow Dr. Michael Morbius, who, after attempting to cure himself of his rare blood disease, ends up developing vampire traits, such as the need for blood. Now he has to learn to navigate his life as his brother also turns into a vampire and causes trouble.

Is Morbius a well-written film? No, absolutely not . I’m being straight-up honest here. This movie has been great for the memes and that’s about it.

However, what I can say about Morbius is that the cast was really well-done, and it gave Adria Arjona an opportunity to shine in a more prominent role. She's one of the few reasons I ended up watching this movie in the first place, and I genuinely enjoyed her character, Dr. Martine Bancroft. I also really enjoyed Matt Smith’s Lucien. The Morbius cast overall did a great job – I just wish the film had been written better. Even so, it’s a great performance regardless from Arjona.

Stream Morbius on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

Rent/Buy Morbius on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

With so many options, you’ll surely be entertained for hours on end with projects featuring Adria Arjona, and hopefully, as more episodes of Andor come out, you’ll enjoy even more awesome features from her in the future. Only time will tell.