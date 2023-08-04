The Kick-Ass Way Meg 2 Shot Jason Statham's Jet Ski Scenes
Jason Statham: Bona Fide Action Star
Since his genre breakout with The Transporter in 2002, Jason Statham has more than proven his bona fides as an action star – a guy you can rely on to do cool things and look like a badass when cameras are rolling. In the making of his latest movie, Meg 2: The Trench, this well-established reputation quickly earned him the trust of director Ben Wheatley, and it led to one of the movie’s coolest scenes being filmed in an awesome and practical way.
As previewed in the trailers for Meg 2: The Trench, there is a sequence in the film’s third act where Jason Statham’s Jonas Taylor races around on a Jet Ski hunting Megalodons with explosive harpoons, and it turns out that it was shot in a fashion that only enhances Statham’s action legend status. Instead of the Jet Ski being rigged up to a larger boat and towed or using blue screen, the go-to method during production was to strap a camera to Statham’s watercraft and let the actor go out and have some fun on the water. According to Ben Wheatley,
When a Jet Ski or a boat or even a car isn’t filmed with actors operating the vehicle, there are almost always signs or indications, and they can be distracting and/or take you out of the cinematic experience. As Tom Cruise is constantly proving with new Mission: Impossible sequels, real is always better, and it does add an extra quality to the action in Meg 2: The Trench – even though the whole “harpooning giant prehistoric sharks” thing is obviously ridiculous.
I interviewed Ben Wheatley virtually earlier this week, and during our conversation we spoke specifically about his experience working with Jason Statham. The actor left an impression on the filmmaker, as Wheatley not only admired what could be called Statham’s professional awareness, but simply had fun using him like a child plays with an action figure:
Official action figures don’t presently exist for The Meg franchise, but fans can get as close as possible to the experience of playing with some by checking out Meg 2: The Trench, which arrives in theaters today.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
NJ native who calls LA home and lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran who is endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey
By Mack Rawden