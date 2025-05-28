Simon Pegg Told Us His Favorite Tom Cruise Memory, And It Involves Helicopters And Sharks, Of Course
Talk about an epic dinner party story.
When you work with Tom Cruise, you are bound to end up with unbelievable stories. From legends of epic stunts and boot camp to the stories about that coconut cake he sends, the tales his colleagues have about him are endlessly entertaining. That proved to be true again, as Simon Pegg recalled a memory from filming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning that involves helicopters and sharks.
You know, it’s not surprising at all that when asked what Tom Cruise story they’d be telling at dinner parties, both Simon Pegg and Pom Klementieff had answers involving helicopters. During an interview with CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb, the Benji actor was quick to recall his story, too.
At first, he told a tale about doing a “speed zipline around an entire canyon with Tom” while they were working in Morocco. However, he then shifted gears to Final Reckoning’s release on the 2025 movie schedule, and a story about filming in South Africa. In his words:
Both Pegg and Greg Tarzan Davis had worked with Tom Cruise prior to The Final Reckoning. However, I imagine moments like this are still just as mind-blowing, no matter how many Mission: Impossible movies you’ve worked on.
Continuing his story, the Shaun of the Dead star explained what it was like to watch his co-star fly around them as they walked up this picturesque location, saying:
This feels on brand for Tom Cruise, and Pom Klementieff proved it. When asked the same question, she said that while they were shooting in London, the Ethan Hunt actor would give them a “ride home” in his helicopter.
However, Pegg's story doesn’t end with the helicopter. Oh, no. As I promised, this also involves sharks. After that magical movie moment where they watched the Top Gun actor fly by in a helicopter, and finished filming for the day, they all flew to the coast to go swimming with sharks, as the Hot Fuzz actor explained:
If this story were about any other actor, the fact that this cast seemingly went shark diving on a whim would be unfathomable. However, because this centers around Tom Cruise, I’m not shocked at all.
The actor is so committed to action and stunts, and clearly loves a good adrenaline rush. He also adores getting his co-stars into activities like this, too – I mean, he literally gifted Glen Powell flight lessons after Top Gun: Maverick.
So, overall, this fun story about Tom Cruise, helicopters and sharks fits right in with the catalog of stories other cast members have told about him. I just wish it somehow could have been committed to film like some of the best stunts in the Mission: Impossible movies, so we could experience it too.
