Avatar 2’s James Cameron Reveals Key Way The Sequels Will Be Different From The Original
By Dirk Libbey published
We don't know much about the Avatar sequels, but now we know this much.
If everything goes according to plan, in one year's time we finally all be able to sit down and watch Avatar 2. Of course, if things had gone according to plan previously then we would all have seen that movie already, and probably Avatar 3 as well. Still, while the movies have continued to see unfortunate delays, lots of fans will certainly be excited to return to the land of Pandora. Although, it turns out that won't be the only planet that we visit in the upcoming sequels. At some point, the story will also show us what earth looks like in this universe.
In a conversation between directors of epic films, James Cameron had a chat with Dune director Denis Villeneuve for Variety where the two discussed the processes behind their movies. It turns out the two franchises will have something in common. While Dune is primarily focused on a single world, it takes place across multiple planets, and Avatar will be somewhat similar, as it will take the story to earth eventually. Cameron explains...
James Cameron explains that earth was, in many ways, the inspiration for Pandora. So often in science fiction the alien worlds we see only have one eco system. We see desert planets like Arrakis or Tatooine or frozen worlds like Hoth.
Pandora, like earth, has multiple ecosystems, and we know the plan for the franchise is for the new movies to explore them all. While the first film kept us mostly in a jungle, Avatar 2 will be exploring the oceans. But we will also see what at least one other world looks like in this universe.
It will certainly be interesting to see what earth looks like in the time of the Avatar movies. In the first movie the only humans we see are part of a business enterprise that has particular plans for the planet. We don't really know just how representative of modern humans they actually are. Is Earth a capitalist hellscape on the whole, or is it just these people?
It's unclear exactly when we will see earth in the Avatar sequels. James Cameron says the planet will come up in the "later" movies, which would seem to imply we won't see it until maybe the back half of the planned four films. Of course, at this point, more than a decade after the first movie, they all qualify as "later" so maybe we will see something in Avatar 2.
