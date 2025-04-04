James Cameron Just Dropped Some 3D Avatar: Fire And Ash Footage In Front Of An Audience, And They Reacted: ‘Absolutely Stunning’

If there is one movie on the 2025 movie schedule that is guaranteed to be a massive box office smash, it’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The billion-dollar blockbuster that was The Way of Water proved that the audience is still there even after a decade. And based on the first crowd's reaction to the new film, they will return.

CinemaCon has wrapped up in Las Vegas, but last night, Disney took the stage, and among its several major previews, it showed off some footage of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and did so in 3D. CinemaBlend’s own Jessica Rawden was in the audience, and she said…

Yeah, of course the Avatar: Fire and Ash footage looked great (and CinemaCongoers got to see it in 3D!) but I really loved Zoe Saldaña's passion when introducing the movie. Interested in what's next.

The intrigue and awe are for sure high coming out of this screening. Io9’s Germain Lussier called the footage stunning and praised not only the visuals but the way the new film will add to the world of Pandora…

I think my eyeballs melted from the #AvatarFireAndAsh footage! Absolutely stunning, and the new clans look to add a lot to the overall culture/lore we've seen. Seems even bigger than the previous films.

We know that Avatar: Fire and Ash will introduce multiple new tribes of Na’vi people. One group will be the Windtraders, who travel around Pandora and interact with the others. There will also be a tribe that lives in a volcanic area of Pandora which will be the main antagonists of the new film. Cinelinx’s Jordan Maison revealed that both were seen in the new footage…

First footage from Avatar: Fire and Ash was pure James Cameron wow. Some slow, calm, beauty shots of the wind tribe. Lots of vibrant, intense stuff with the fire tribe. Culminates in battle on floating rocks in the middle of some disaster. Just massive stuff.

A few people had seen rough cuts of Avatar: Fire & Ash before this week. Disney CEO Bob Iger had sung the praises of the film. James Cameron said his wife cried over it. While that was all very exciting to hear, seeing people not directly related to the film, like Offscreen Central, also say how amazing it is gives even more confidence…

avatar fire & ash features two new tribes. the footage we saw had amazing aerial sequences, underwater, beautiful nighttime shots, a volcano jake being peak dad and tulkun sighting. absolutely cannot wait to be back at pandora

The audience only saw part of the movie, of course. And since we can expect Avatar: Fire and Ash to be a long film, they really only saw a small piece of it. While it certainly wasn’t enough to guarantee the film will be great, Scott Menzel does think he saw enough to guarantee at least one Oscar for the film. He said…

Avatar: Fire and Ash footage secured the film winning another visual effects Oscar.

Based on this sort of positive response, the only bad thing is that the rest of us will have to wait until December 19 to actually see the finished product. Having said that, hopefully the first Avatar: Fire & Ash trailer isn’t too far away, so everybody else can see what all the excitement is about.