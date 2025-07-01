Miley Cyrus' Crystal-Covered Dress Is Incredible, And She Says It Fit Like A Glove (But I’m Not So Sure)

After her album release of the same name, Something Beautiful the film just hit the 2025 movie schedule internationally, and Miley Cyrus celebrated the occasion with a sweet behind-the-scenes post highlighting her celebrity fashion journey during the pop opera's production, as well as one “opulent” look that had heads turning as she performed onstage. She claimed her ombre minidress fit like a glove, but I was honestly just waiting with baited breath for a wardrobe malfunction from the crystal-covered concoction.

You can see her even pulling her bust up in the video, but the dress seems to hold. Check it out, below.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) A photo posted by on

To be fair, Miley's dress did fit pretty well for one she says came directly off a rack. She tried it on, and the rest is history. The fit of the dress is likely why she latched onto the pretty blue and green bead and crystal-covered number for Something Beautiful; it required no tailoring, which would have assumedly been intensive given the number of items attached. She said of the dress on Instagram:

I mean look at this. It just fit naturally. No alterations. It looks painted. That’s why the dress is the most important part. The color’s beautiful, the design is stunning, the materials are opulent.

I’m certainly not taking away from how great she looked in the dress, which featured beaded fringe, an asymmetrical hemline, a cascade of color, and a corseted back. The only concern I have here is around her chest. The dress gaps a bit where it should be fitted to her body. I suppose that was perhaps intentional so she was able to move in it more easily, but, again, I’d be super worried about it shifting in a way that led to a wardrobe malfunction.

Given we see it in side profile, she seemed confident enough in the design to not be rocking a bunch of tape, but personally I still don't know if someone handed me that dress that I’d be comfortable dancing and moving onstage in it. It wouldn't be the first time Miley might have dealt with a wardrobe malfunction, either. That's probably why Miley is the pro and I am just the girl writing about the pro, though.

Again, Miley Cyrus looked stunning in the dress and throughout Something Beautiful, and she's been championing the fashion in the movie over the last several weeks as it has made its way into theaters in the U.S. and now globally.

If you haven’t seen the musical performance film yet, as she alluded to in the video, there are costume changes, including a leather look, a suit with a partial facial cover, blue cowgirl chaps that already went viral , and even a catsuit with a gorgeous ponytail . Her 13 original songs are present in the film, but I have to say, I was even more there for the fashion.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Something Beautiful is in theaters now.