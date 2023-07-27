Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Almost Tried To De-Age Julia Roberts Alongside Tom Cruise, But There Was A Major Reason It Didn’t Move Forward
Even more exciting details about the cut opening sequence.
Earlier this month, it was a surprising revelation when we learned that a flashback cold open sequence featuring a de-aged Tom Cruise was considered for the beginning of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1... but it turns out that we didn't even have all of the cool details about the not-to-be scene. Not only was the blockbuster going to feature a de-aged Cruise, but there was consideration of pairing him with a de-aged Julia Roberts.
Christopher McQuarrie reveals more about the abandoned cold open for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 on the new episode of the Empire Spoilers Special podcast, providing details about the setting, the vision, and the A-lister cameo. The writer/director explained that he was going to fully embrace a late-1980s vibe, and that would have included having a period-accurate breakout star: Julia Roberts. McQuarrie explained,
Continuing, Christopher McQuarrie added that Julia Roberts being paired with Tom Cruise became a lynchpin idea for the whole cold open sequence in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, but eventually the production realized that her inclusion in the blockbuster would result in a snowball effect of sorts:
As you may have guessed, all of the advanced digital work that would have been required to make the whole thing feasible would have been ridiculously expensive – and it was ultimately decided that the price was a bit too high. Or as Christopher McQuarrie put it,
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 was an expensive blockbuster to make as is (with a budget of $291 million, per Deadline), so one can only imagine what the price tag would have been had the production included the opening flashback sequence.
As cool as it would have been to see Julia Roberts cameo in a Mission: Impossible movie, it seems that most would agree that the film doesn't really need it, having earned widespread critical acclaim and an "A" grade from CinemaScore surveys. The blockbuster is now playing in theaters everywhere.
NJ native who calls LA home and lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran who is endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.
