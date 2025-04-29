'I Thought It Was A Real Animal': The Legend Of Ochi Stars Were Floored By The Creatures, And I Had A Big Reaction Too

News
By published

The ochi look absolutely incredible in the new A24 film.

“Movie magic” is a broad phrase that generally encapsulates all of the incredible illusions that audiences witness on the big screen – but there is an argument to be made that the best examples possess magic behind the scenes as well. The titular creatures in the new 2025 film The Legend Of Ochi are a perfect example of this. I was blown away watching the blue and orange simians come to life during my screening (with an additional wow factor in hearing them communicate), but stars Finn Wolfhard and Helena Zengel were amazed by them even after writer/director Isaiah Saxon called “cut” and the puppeteers paused their work.

The Legend Of Ochi stars Zengel as Yuri, a young girl who finds a baby Ochi and makes it her mission to return it to its family, and Wolfhard plays Petro, her adopted brother who joins their father (Willem Dafoe) in trying to find Yuri and kill the fantastical creature. When I spoke with the actors earlier this month during the movie’s virtual press day, they discussed their experience with the practical creation on set. I asked the duo if the magic was maintained between scenes, and Wolfhard explained how he consistently saw a live animal:

You have a team of people, of puppeteers, who are piloting this puppet, and they're the actors in a lot of ways. They're trying to convey a performance from this creature, and it really does feel alive. And then yeah, when they say, ‘Cut,’ you usually take a break for a second, but it does look so real. I mean, it's not as obvious, it's not emoting as much because they're not working on the performance, but I mean, if you put the Ochi, just like lifeless [puppet] in a forest somewhere, someone would find it and think that it was a real, dead, extinct thing.

It is all too common in modern Hollywood for creature design to be left to visual effects artists, but Isaiah Saxon understood that a tactile aspect to the Ochi was vital to the story he wanted to tell, and it’s something that very much comes across on the big screen. Deep in the logic center of your brain, you understand that it’s a creation of advanced animatronics and textured materials, but the emotional part of your brain registers it as a real, breathing creature, and its amazingness does its own job adding stakes to the story.

Helena Zengel echoed her co-stars sentiments about the creature design in The Legend Of Ochi, going as far as to say that the Ochi looked so real that it was scary:

I feel the puppeteers really made it come alive, you know, and made it look alive. But the Ochi itself, you know, the eyes would blink with like a remote control. The eyes would blink, the mouth would move. It looked so real. It was actually terrifying. I thought it was a real animal that was just, you know, extinct or something. They did a great job. Their job was almost more important than any other job that we did, because without them, the Ochi would've never come alive.

The Legend Of Ochi had its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was picked up for distribution by A24. Also starring the talented Emily Watson, the movie is now in theaters – cracking the domestic box office Top 10 while playing in fewer than 1,200 locations.

TOPICS
Eric Eisenberg
Eric Eisenberg
Assistant Managing Editor

Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

'We Were Just Sitting There': St. Denis Medical Stars Talk Waiting For The Season 2 Renewal, But Chaos Is Coming In The Finale

'There Was Blood Everywhere': Until Dawn's Filmmakers Talk About How They Shot That Big WTF Scene

90 Day: The Last Resort's Therapist Was Grilled About Jasmine And Gino's Open Marriage On The Tell-All, And I Think The Cast Made A Valid Point
See more latest
Most Popular
Jasmine and Gino in 90 Day: The Last Resort
90 Day: The Last Resort's Therapist Was Grilled About Jasmine And Gino's Open Marriage On The Tell-All, And I Think The Cast Made A Valid Point
David Alan Grier as Ron and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce in St. Denis Medical Season 1x17
'We Were Just Sitting There': St. Denis Medical Stars Talk Waiting For The Season 2 Renewal, But Chaos Is Coming In The Finale
David Arquette as Dewey in Scream 2
I Was Bummed About David Arquette's Scream 7 Role Being Leaked Until He Started Talking About It
Eleven in underground bunker in Stranger Things
Need More Proof That Millie Bobby Brown Has ‘Got It’? Her Stranger Things Co-Star Recalled Meeting Her On Set When She Was 11 (Years Old)
Alexei, Bucky, John, Ava and Yelena in Thunderbolts*
Thunderbolts* Director Says The Film Isn’t A Black Widow Sequel, But I Love His Take On How It Ties To The Film
Until Dawn movie cast all standing together in fear
'There Was Blood Everywhere': Until Dawn's Filmmakers Talk About How They Shot That Big WTF Scene
Starlight and Hughie in The Boys.
‘Thank F—k This All Happened.’ The Boys’ Erin Moriarty Remembers Auditioning In A ‘Tiny’ Room With Jack Quaid Years Ago
Thena (Angelina Jolie) looks down in Eternals
Shiloh Jolie Got A New Tattoo To Honor Mother Angelina, And The Story Is Pretty Sweet
Carey Mulligan as Nell Mortimer and Tom Basden as Herb McGwyer in director James Griffiths’ THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND
‘It Could Feel Crass And Sort Of Creepy’: The Ballad Of Wallis Island Is A Musical, Comedic Drama, But I Love That The Plot Sounds Like A Horror Movie
flip or flop tarek el moussa christina haack hgtv
Tarek El Moussa Gets Real About Why He Continues Working With His Ex-Wife, But Still Takes A Fun Flip Off Jab At Christina Haack