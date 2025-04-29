90 Day: The Last Resort's Therapist Was Grilled About Jasmine And Gino's Open Marriage On The Tell-All, And I Think The Cast Made A Valid Point

I think they had a point.

Jasmine and Gino in 90 Day: The Last Resort
(Image credit: TLC)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "Tell All Part 5." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 was a make-or-break therapy retreat where couples tried to save their relationships, but it didn't work out that way for everyone. Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda were at least one married 90 Day couple who split following the series, and the cast couldn't help but point a finger at one of the "therapists" for ultimately steering them in the wrong direction by proposing an open marriage.

Reba Corrine Thomas and the other resort professionals appeared on the tell all special, but it was Thomas in the crosshairs of the cast after she seemingly tried to brush off blame for the couple's marriage going south. Thomas claimed she never told either to explicitly open up their marriage, but I feel like I should push back and say I understand where Gino and the other cast members are coming from.

Reba Corrine Thomas Seemed To Be The Person Who Encouraged Jasmine To Pursue An Open Marriage

I should preface all of this by saying that, as viewers of 90 Day: The Last Resort, we have only a limited perspective on what occurred at the couples' therapy retreat. Having said that, it seemed like Jasmine hadn't pursued the whole idea of ethical non-monogamy until Reba Corrine Thomas talked about practicing it in her own successful marriage. After that, Jasmine was full steam ahead and committed to the idea of opening their marriage, rather than working on their issues.

While Jasmine maintained she didn't believe she cheated on Gino by getting pregnant with Matthew Branistareanu, she did admit in hindsight that she should've just ended the marriage rather than suggesting they open things up. Would she have just done that had Thomas not mentioned the idea of an open marriage? We can never know for sure.

Fans Have Pointed Out That Reba Corrine Thomas Is Apparently Not An Actual Licensed Therapist

It's also worth noting that nowhere on Reba Corrine Thomas' Linkedin page does not mention she is a licensed therapist. Her official tagline lists her as a "Celebrity Sexuality Educator, Entertainer & Entrepreneur," which has me wondering why she was doing individual therapy with Jasmine in the first place.

More On 90 Day Fiancé

Lucille on 90 Day Fiancé

(Image credit: TLC )

Greg's Mom Seemed Like Another Nightmare 90 Day Fiancê Mother-In-Law, But She Changed My Mind

I questioned the legitimacy of the professionalism on 90 Day: The Last Resort in Season 1, noting that the show prioritized the cast partying nearly as much as actual couples exercises. Perhaps Gino and Jasmine or even Ariela and Biniyam Shibre might've been able to save their marriages had they sought out actual licensed help, as opposed to taking the advice of someone possibly hired are least partly because they are comfortable being on television.

Now, I should also state that in no way is Reba Corrine Thomas solely responsible for Gino and Jasmine's marriage falling apart. 90 Day Fiancé fans know that there were issues with these two long before they were married, and even without opening the marriage, it might not have worked out anyway. Still I think the cast is right to throw a little criticism the way of their mentors, especially when one is offering advice they may not be trained in giving.

That's a wrap on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, and we'll have to see if it returns for another round with new couples. Goodness knows there's no shortage of people struggling in this franchise, but we'll see if they'll want to seek help at the resort.

