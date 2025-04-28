Shiloh Jolie Got A New Tattoo To Honor Mother Angelina, And The Story Is Pretty Sweet

Angelina Jolie is one of the most recognizable stars in the world, having made a name for herself as an actor, humanitarian and filmmaker. She's also known for being a cool mom, who sports tattoos, and she's seemingly passed that attribute on to at least one of her kids. Daughter Shiloh Jolie just added some fresh ink, and the tatt reportedly honors her mom. Also, the reasoning behind her new body art is lovely, too.

It goes without saying that Angelina Jolie and her family have been through a lot of drama over the past several years. The official settlement of Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce, Shiloh's name change announcement (along with the abbreviated postponement of the proceedings) and Jolie’s dropped lawsuit against Pitt. It now seems the family is seeking to move forward, and I'd say that a fresh start can be signified by some fresh ink.

Shiloh Jolie’s New Tattoo Is A Direct Nod To Her Mom

Per Hola.com, 18-year-old Shiloh upheld the Jolie tradition of getting an intentional tattoo to honor (or commemorate time together with) a loved one. The new addition, which can be found on her wrist depicts a Gemini sign. This really is a "like mother, like daughter moment," too. That's because when Angelina Jolie’s mom, Marcheline Bertrand, passed in 2007, the actress got a "W" tattoo in honor of her mother.

There are plenty of ways for a child to pay tribute to their parents, and I think a tattoo is an absolutely sweet way to do so. Sometimes, it's not about the big, extravagant gestures, as the smaller and subtle ones can really touch a person's heart. Of course, you may be wondering just why this particular sign is important to Shiloh Jolie. Well, the reason is as heartwarming as you probably imagine it is.

The Story Of Why The Zodiac Sign Is Simple But Charming

The mini Gemini sign was chosen by the Kung Fu Panda 3 alum, because it’s the zodiac sign she shares with her mom. Her birthday is on May 27th, and her mom’s follows on June 4th. With that, both fall under the twins constellation. Even though the tatt and recognition may be a small showing to the rest of us, it’s a beautiful way to showcase the strong mother-daughter connection the two have.

For those who may be wondering, Gemini are social, playful and smart. They're also always engaging in different pursuits, which Angelina Jolie has certainly done throughout her career. Should Shiloh dive deeper into show business, I wouldn't be surprised if she does the same.

Reports indicate that Shiloh Jolie has a very different relationship with her father, Brad Pitt. Amid rumors of estrangement, it was reported last year that she'd expressed an interest in moving in with Pitt. There was apparently no malicious intent behind the thought, as the college student was allegedly just exploring new possibilities as a typical Gemini would do.

I love to see a great mother-daughter moment, though, and I get the feeling Shiloh and Angelina Jolie have a strong bond. Here's hoping the two Gemini continue to hold each other close as time goes on.