‘It’s Like Dick Van Dyke And David Beckham Had A Baby.’ Adam Levine Debuts New Hair For The Voice Playoffs, But What Color Is That?

This story contains NO SPOILERS about Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini’s eliminations on the April 28 episode of The Voice. Read without worry, but still stream episodes with a Peacock subscription if you’re not caught up.

Adam Levine might have said the Knockouts were the toughest round of The Voice, but we learned in the most recent episode on the 2025 TV schedule that the Playoffs will make you do wild things. Specifically those things involve the Maroon 5 rocker’s hair, because while Levine has been sporting his natural dark brown to this point of Season 27, he rolled into the Playoffs sporting a hue that caused quite a bit of debate amongst his fellow Voice coaches.

Players and mentors alike were taken aback by the much-lighter color Adam Levine boasted when he arrived for his team’s Playoff performances. Maybe a drastic hair change was the kind of thing he needed to distract himself from the fact that he was going to have to eliminate 3 of his remaining 5 team members. Take a peek:

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/NBC)

The new look went over well with John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini, the latter of whom commented that “he’s a rock star” and can therefore pull off any bombastic hairstyle he wants to. Michael Bublé took it one step (actually several steps) further, musing:

He looks great. He’s sexy. It’s like Dick Van Dyke and David Beckham had a baby.

Call me crazy, but I can actually see that. It takes someone with Michael Bublé’s unique sense of humor to think of something like that, but I definitely see it now that he’s pointed it out. “Chim Chim Cher-ee” indeed!

(Image credit: Kennedy Honors)

What really made Adam Levine’s new ‘do the “talk of the town,” though, was its color, and the Canadian crooner explained:

When we showed up today, Adam’s new hair-do was the talk of the town. Listen, I don’t want to talk out of school, but there’s a debate backstage of what color that is.

Kelsea Ballerini — who was nervous about Adam Levine coming into her rookie season as a coach but has come to develop a friendly Blake Shelton-esque rivalry with him — leaned into the silver fox of it all (if someone in their 40s can be described as such) but wouldn’t go as far as “gray.” She said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You could call it blonde. You could call it silver. Um, I feel like ‘gray’ is not an appropriate term to put in that collection.

John Legend, however, wasn’t afraid to suggest Adam Levine is an old man (the two singers are the same age, to clarify), reminding us of just how long ago the Maroon 5 frontman started on The Voice. The EGOT winner joked:

He took this ‘OG’ thing very seriously. He was like, ‘Maybe I should come back with actual gray hair to denote my OG status.’

So what sayeth Adam Levine? What was the complex color that he oh-so-diligently instructed his stylist to bless him with? He said:

It’s more of a platinum-y, like, icy kind of white color.

What a wordsmith. To me, it definitely looked more silver than blonde. I saw undercurrents of blue but not so much the warmer tones. Whatever you want to call it, it was a hit with the younger contestants on the show. Nineteen-year-old Team Kelsea member Iris Herrera was quick to compliment the rival coach following her Playoff performance, telling him:

I love your hair. This is a mood!

With live episodes coming soon, I’m excited to see if Adam Levine will make another big change to his appearance to debut then. First, however, John Legend and Michael Bublé have to choose who they’re sending to the Semifinals, so tune in at 8 p.m. ET Monday, May 5, on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock to see the second half of the Playoffs.