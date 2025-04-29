Need More Proof That Millie Bobby Brown Has ‘Got It’? Her Stranger Things Co-Star Recalled Meeting Her On Set When She Was 11 (Years Old)

News
By published

So much talent for one kid.

Eleven in underground bunker in Stranger Things
(Image credit: Netflix)

After nearly 10 years, Stranger Things will finally come to an end with its upcoming fifth and final season. Those final installments are set to debut amid the 2025 TV schedule and will be available to Netflix subscription holders. It’s now wild to think that the young cast, who are all at least in their early 20s, were barely in middle school when the show premiered. Even then, though, they were all insanely talented, and one adult cast member knew that when Millie Bobby Brown was just 11, she was going places.

Brown has been staking her claim in Hollywood in recent years and has been linked to some high-profile projects. Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner a.k.a. “Poppa” on Stranger Things, has become quite close to the actress. In fact, he also served as Brown’s officiant for her wedding to Jake Bongiovi. Modine spoke to People about his young colleague and, based on his recollection, she made quite an impression on him when he arrived on set years ago:

The first day that I met Millie ... she was 11 years old. And she was sitting in the little cell [for her character], and everyone was so excited about her, and they were so excited to introduce me to work with her. And she was just so magical and professional and mature and a child, it was … you know, you know that thing they always say, ‘She's got it’? When she was 11 years old, I went, ‘Wow, this little girl's got it.’

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is carried by Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) on Stranger Things

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things has certainly given Millie Bobby Brown the opportunity to showcase just how talented she is as an actor. I love the irony in the fact that she was just 11 when she landed the role of Eleven. Of course, the entire cast of the series is talented, but, considering Brown's character is essentially the focal point of the show, a talented child star needed to be tapped for the role. I'm not sure I personally needed more proof of Brown's prowess, but Modine's comments add to the notion that she's one of a kind.

It's still somewhat surreal that Stranger Things is nearing the end of its run. Filming for the upcoming horror show wrapped last year, and Brown discussed just how emotional the last day of filming was. It’s still anyone’s guess as to how Eleven's story wraps up as well as those of her comrades. Regardless, I'd wager the series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have cooked up a final batch of episodes that are sure to be exciting, funny, heartfelt and downright tragic.

Aside from the impending end of the show that made her a star, Millie Bobby Brown remains booked and busy. It’s been announced that her Enola Holmes threequel is in production, and she has a few other projects in the works. Even though working on Stranger Things doesn’t generate Netflix perks, that isn’t stopping her from still nabbing other roles on the streamer.

Now that I've heard Matthew Modine’s perspective of his first meeting with Brown, I'd love to hear it from the actress' perspective. She may have proven she had "it," but I can't help but wonder if she was extremely nervous at the time. If that was the case, though, it definitely didn't come across on screen.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
Freelance TV News Writer

Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

Denzel Washington Has Heard The Fan Complaints About His Othello Ticket Prices. What He Has To Say In Response To The Beyoncé Comparisons

After Viral ‘Sussex’ Correction Moment With Mindy Kaling, Meghan Markle’s New Series Has Her Going By Another Name

Thunderbolts* Director Says The Film Isn’t A Black Widow Sequel, But I Love His Take On How It Ties To The Film
See more latest
Most Popular
Alexei, Bucky, John, Ava and Yelena in Thunderbolts*
Thunderbolts* Director Says The Film Isn’t A Black Widow Sequel, But I Love His Take On How It Ties To The Film
Until Dawn movie cast all standing together in fear
'There Was Blood Everywhere': Until Dawn's Filmmakers Talk About How They Shot That Big WTF Scene
Starlight and Hughie in The Boys.
‘Thank F—k This All Happened.’ The Boys’ Erin Moriarty Remembers Auditioning In A ‘Tiny’ Room With Jack Quaid Years Ago
Thena (Angelina Jolie) looks down in Eternals
Shiloh Jolie Got A New Tattoo To Honor Mother Angelina, And The Story Is Pretty Sweet
Carey Mulligan as Nell Mortimer and Tom Basden as Herb McGwyer in director James Griffiths’ THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND
‘It Could Feel Crass And Sort Of Creepy’: The Ballad Of Wallis Island Is A Musical, Comedic Drama, But I Love That The Plot Sounds Like A Horror Movie
flip or flop tarek el moussa christina haack hgtv
Tarek El Moussa Gets Real About Why He Continues Working With His Ex-Wife, But Still Takes A Fun Flip Off Jab At Christina Haack
Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine
'He Was Too Big A Piece Of Meat.' I Get There Are Challenges To Using Darth Vader And The Emperor On Andor, But Can We All Admit It Would Be Cool?
Anthony Edwards smiles while being interviewed on Starting 5
NBA Star Anthony Edwards' Wild Chat With Barack Obama And LeBron James Is Going Viral Again Amid Playoffs, And Fans Have More Thoughts
Denzel Washington laughs as he holds a glass of wine with one hand and shakes with the other in Gladiator II.
Denzel Washington Has Heard The Fan Complaints About His Othello Ticket Prices. What He Has To Say In Response To The Beyoncé Comparisons
Typhoon Lagoon attraction at Disney World
A Mom Is Suing Disney For Millions Over Allegedly Being 'Violently Struck By A Sudden And Forceful Wave'