Need More Proof That Millie Bobby Brown Has ‘Got It’? Her Stranger Things Co-Star Recalled Meeting Her On Set When She Was 11 (Years Old)

After nearly 10 years, Stranger Things will finally come to an end with its upcoming fifth and final season. Those final installments are set to debut amid the 2025 TV schedule and will be available to Netflix subscription holders. It’s now wild to think that the young cast, who are all at least in their early 20s, were barely in middle school when the show premiered. Even then, though, they were all insanely talented, and one adult cast member knew that when Millie Bobby Brown was just 11, she was going places.

Brown has been staking her claim in Hollywood in recent years and has been linked to some high-profile projects. Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner a.k.a. “Poppa” on Stranger Things, has become quite close to the actress. In fact, he also served as Brown’s officiant for her wedding to Jake Bongiovi. Modine spoke to People about his young colleague and, based on his recollection, she made quite an impression on him when he arrived on set years ago:

The first day that I met Millie ... she was 11 years old. And she was sitting in the little cell [for her character], and everyone was so excited about her, and they were so excited to introduce me to work with her. And she was just so magical and professional and mature and a child, it was … you know, you know that thing they always say, ‘She's got it’? When she was 11 years old, I went, ‘Wow, this little girl's got it.’

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things has certainly given Millie Bobby Brown the opportunity to showcase just how talented she is as an actor. I love the irony in the fact that she was just 11 when she landed the role of Eleven. Of course, the entire cast of the series is talented, but, considering Brown's character is essentially the focal point of the show, a talented child star needed to be tapped for the role. I'm not sure I personally needed more proof of Brown's prowess, but Modine's comments add to the notion that she's one of a kind.

It's still somewhat surreal that Stranger Things is nearing the end of its run. Filming for the upcoming horror show wrapped last year, and Brown discussed just how emotional the last day of filming was. It’s still anyone’s guess as to how Eleven's story wraps up as well as those of her comrades. Regardless, I'd wager the series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have cooked up a final batch of episodes that are sure to be exciting, funny, heartfelt and downright tragic.

Aside from the impending end of the show that made her a star, Millie Bobby Brown remains booked and busy. It’s been announced that her Enola Holmes threequel is in production, and she has a few other projects in the works. Even though working on Stranger Things doesn’t generate Netflix perks, that isn’t stopping her from still nabbing other roles on the streamer.

Now that I've heard Matthew Modine’s perspective of his first meeting with Brown, I'd love to hear it from the actress' perspective. She may have proven she had "it," but I can't help but wonder if she was extremely nervous at the time. If that was the case, though, it definitely didn't come across on screen.