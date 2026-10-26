Tarantino Has Written Another 'Tenth Film,' But Now I'm Just Getting Annoyed

You know, there was once a time when I waited with bated breath for Quentin Tarantino's tenth, and supposedly final, movie. In fact, I even dreamt about what it could possibly be, manifesting a Kill Bill Vol. 3 as his swansong.

In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Tarantino discussed how he’d written a new script that he “really, really like[s]”, but that he still needs to “do the play” (That being The Popinjay Cavalier), and then afterwards, he plans on spending time with his family and “live.”

Like, cool. Do you, Tarantino. Do you. You’ve certainly earned the right to take a victory lap, but honestly, I’m getting kind of annoyed. I’m talking, George R.R. Martin Winds of Winter annoyed, in that I’m done being excited for this “final” film. Let’s talk.

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(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

I Honestly Wanted To See A Movie For His Previous Script, The Movie Critic

Call me petty, but I’m still pretty upset that Tarantino scrapped the script for what would have been his final movie, The Movie Critic, for a variety of reasons. In a nutshell, I thought The Movie Critic sounded like the PERFECT way for Tarantino to end his career, and it just bugs me that it never took flight. The cast sounded great, the concept sounded great, and the time period sounded great. So, why didn’t he make it?

Tarantino is the genius here, and if he didn’t think the script would make a good final film, who am I to judge? That said, what could Tarantino close out his career on that would make him happy? There have been rumors for years of other potential projects that he could end on, like a Star Trek film (which, I’m sorry, sounded terrible), or a horror movie (which sounded interesting), but honestly, none of those really sounded like Tarantino movies. They sounded like Tarantino ideas.

The Movie Critic was actually written, and it genuinely sounded like a Tarantino production, so honestly, I’m still hung up on that. It’s not the only reason why I’m no longer excited.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

He Said He Likes This New Script, But He Hasn't Committed To Making This Film

This goes to my last grievance, but Tarantino genuinely sounds even less committed to this new script than he did for The Movie Critic. This does not give me hope. For one thing, how many other scripts has Tarantino written that never made it past the screenplay stage? For another thing, why should we think that this will have a better outcome than The Movie Critic?

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Honestly, the older I get, the less hyped I get about things. And while I’ve enjoyed every one of Tarantino’s movies (Yes, even his “worst” film, Death Proof), I don’t have the energy anymore to care about another Tarantino film unless I’m CERTAIN that it’s going to get made. I have a hard time believing that Tarantino will ever be satisfied with a film that he believes to be his final one.

Which is another thing, really. He seems to be making a big deal out of this, and it is a big deal. But…

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

I Can't Think Of Any Other Director Who Has Made Such A Big Deal About Their Final Film

Look, again, I love Tarantino. I don’t just think Pulp Fiction is the best movie of the ‘90s. I think it’s one of the best movies ever made, and definitely his best movie.

Even so, this whole “final movie” business is kind of annoying now that I think about it. Like, if he had made a film and said, “That was my final movie,” I’d be cool with it. But announcing it in advance, and then dropping hints that his next script MIGHT be his last? I’m just done.

I can’t see Spielberg doing something like that. I can’t see Scorsese doing it, either. So, why then is Tarantino doing it? I don’t know, but I’m done getting excited. How about you?