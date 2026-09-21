The first trailer for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth has finally dropped, and the long-awaited sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is closer than ever to dropping on the 2026 movie schedule. Of course, Brad Pitt shines in the trailer as the washed-up stuntman in the years after the events of the Quentin Tarantino movie. It’s his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who catches some strays, however.

Pitt And DiCaprio Had So Much Fun

One thing I remember so much about the release and subsequent success of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood was the back-and-forth between the two megastars in the movie. Pitt and DiCaprio were tight during the filming and lasted well after the movie’s release. They weren’t above a little ribbing and trash-talking, the way good friends often do. That seems to have carried on in this sequel, which is written by Tarantino and directed by David Fincher.

Towards the end of the trailer, Pitt, as Booth, explains why he’s no longer working with DiCaprio’s character from Once Upon a Time, Rick Dalton, saying:

Oh, uh, Rick got too fat for me to double him anymore.

I have to believe this is another playful jab at DiCaprio from his good buddy. And since that’s the case, it’s got me even more excited for this sequel. The movie, which will eventually be available with a Netflix subscription, will hit IMAX screens on November 25th.