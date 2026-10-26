The Comment That Convinced Quentin Tarantino To Bring Back Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth
How many misadventures could we get?
With one notable exception, Quentin Tarantino has avoided writing and directing sequels in his career. Now, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is getting the sequel treatment, at least spiritually. Counting Kill Bill as one project, as Tarantino does, this will be the first time the legend will be part of a continuing story. The movie, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is written by Tarantino and directed by David Fincher. Surprisingly, it was a comment in a review that convinced the Pulp Fiction director to bring back Brad Pitt’s character from Once Upon a Time.
Booth Is A Resonating Character
Over the weekend, Tarantino made an appearance at the AFI Fest in LA for a screening of OUATIH and a 17-minute preview of the new Cliff Booth movie. He talked about the upcoming sequel, which will hit the 2026 movie schedule on November 25 before being able to be streamed with a Netflix subscription on December 23, and why he decided to write it. It all came from a positive review of the first movie. Tarantino commented (via THR):
I wasn’t just audiences who really connected with Booth and Pitt as Booth. Tarantino went on to explain that he loved the character too, saying:
That led to The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, which Tarantino was originally reported to be directing in addition to writing, before he decided to step back from directing and bring in Fincher. Tarantino is also writing a novelization of the movie, turning Booth into a literal paperback hero. I have to wonder if there is more ahead from the character, assuming this movie ends up a hit. Tarantino wonders too, adding:
Given that Tarantino has expressed that he plans to direct just one more movie in his career, could there be a future where he writes a series of paperbacks about Cliff Booth? I have to admit, I’m intrigued by the idea.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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