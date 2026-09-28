Star Trek’s John Cho Jokes About ‘Deep Depression’ Amidst The R-Rated Tarantino Discourse

John Cho recently joked he's entered a "deep depression" about the fact that Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie never happened. As the 2026 TV schedule closed out the latest Trek series, the Sulu actor from the Kelvin-timeline movies talked about being upset that we never got to see Tarantino's R-rated pitch for Trek hit the big screen.

The actor sat down with Variety to discuss a litany of topics, including Tarantino's pitch that reportedly took place on a planet based on Prohibition-era mob activity. The actor confirmed he'd heard about it at the time it was being discussed, and that he was really hoping it'd get made:

I’m actually entering a deep depression right now that it didn’t happen. At the time I’d heard rumors, and Simon [Pegg] is way more inside of it and was privy to information that I was not. I heard that Quentin Tarantino was interested and there was a pitch, but the details were not relayed to me. Was I crossing fingers underneath a desk? Oh yeah.

John Cho seemed to think that there was a chance this movie would include the Kelvin cast, and he was ready and hoping he'd get a chance to appear in a Quentin Tarantino movie. I can't say that I blame him, as that's a rare accomplishment only so many actors can claim. He also has a pretty stellar track record of quality movies, so this project could've been a hit.

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Of course, there were more than a few diehard Star Trek fans who questioned whether Quentin Tarantino was the right fit for the next installment in the beloved sci-fi franchise. Cho admitted he understood why anyone would hesitate to greenlight the pitch, but that didn't make him any less eager to hope that Paramount would sign off on it anyway:

I can see why people might have paused. Are we making a Star Trek movie or just using Star Trek to make a Quentin Tarantino movie? It’s a legitimate question, but I just wanted to make a Quentin Tarantino movie. That would have been a dream.

I can't say I disagree, especially since it now seems there won't be a fourth movie in the Kelvin timeline. Paramount has shifted its efforts to get Star Trek back onscreen elsewhere and is opting for a story centered far in the future with a fresh cast. As of writing, the in-development film doesn't have a cast, nor a release date.

As for Quentin Tarantino, we still haven't heard what his alleged final film will end up being. The director previously claimed that his final feature would be The Movie Critic, but he has since backed out of that project. He wrote the screenplay for The Further Mid-Adventures Of Cliff Booth, but will not direct the upcoming Netflix movie. It's a bit surprising to hear he won't be directing a direct sequel to Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, but I guess the point of this story is that Tarantino is always good at keeping people on their toes.

John Cho was hopeful the Tarantino movie would happen, while I remain hopeful that we'll see a new Star Trek movie in the next five years. In the meantime, I still have my Paramount+ account and access to a wide variety of past movies to keep me occupied for a while.