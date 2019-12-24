Love Actually’s Kiera Knightley Doesn’t Know Why People Love The Christmas Movie So Much

Speaking to the Toronto Sun, the actress admitted she hadn’t seen Love Actually since the premiere, which happened all the way back in 2003, when Keira Knightley was still a fresh-faced 18-year-old in Hollywood. Of course at that point, Knightley had already been acting since she was a young woman in the nineties and her role in Love Actually came the same year that she first portrayed Elizabeth Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. So it wouldn't be a shock if that's the movie from 2003 that really sticks in her mind.