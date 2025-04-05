The Life List’s Kyle Allen Is Baffled By His Rom-Com’s Success On Netflix, And Rachel Zegler Had An A+ Response About Why It’s Such A Hit

The Life List has become quite the hit on Netflix’s 2025 schedule . After its release last week, it's been dominating the Top Ten, holding both the No. 1 and No. 2 spots at various points. However, one of its stars, Kyle Allen, seemingly can’t quite believe it. Don’t worry, though; his former co-star Rachel Zegler had an A+ response to his bafflement that explains, in part, why it’s such a success.

During its first week of release, The Life List accumulated 24.4 million views, per Tudum , putting it at the top of Netflix’s movies on both the global and US charts for the week. If you look at Netflix right now, the daily top ten puts it at No. 2. Kyle Allen, who plays one of the main love interests in the film, was amazed by all of this, writing on an Instagram post about the ranking:

Um. What ?

Now, critics were split over The Life List . However, this rom-com about Alex (Sofia Carson) completing a bucket list her mom left behind after her death with the help of the family’s lawyer, Brad (Allen), has been deeply impacting audiences. In fact, it led some people to actually break up with their partners or quit their jobs in an effort to live their lives to the fullest.

It also stars the ever-lovely Sofia Carson and rising star Kyle Allen . Speaking about Allen specifically, he should honestly be considered one of the internet’s boyfriends at this point, and he’s incredibly charming as the lawyer Brad in the movie.

So, it makes complete sense that when Rachel Zegler saw Allen’s post about his rom-com and the question in the caption, she wrote:

Bc you’re a dream

She’s right, he is, and I think we’ve both known that for a long time.

I’ve known this and am not surprised by the success of this movie, because Kyle Allen is a great romantic lead. I was introduced to him in 2021’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (you can stream it with an Amazon Prime subscription ). He was delightful, funny and emotional in that movie, and when I found out he was in The Life List, you better believe I hit play immediately.

Meanwhile, Zegler has worked with him before. They were both part of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story cast (you can watch that film with a Disney+ subscription ). While Allen played a very small role in that movie as a Jet, he did get to show off his talent as a dancer, and I would assume this movie is why he knows the Snow White star.

It’s understandable why Zegler would leave a sweet comment on his post, and she’s also right for multiple reasons. However, focusing on The Life List specifically, Kyle Allen really is a "dream" as Brad, the sweet attorney who helps the film’s leading lady on her journey of self-discovery, grief and ultimately, love.