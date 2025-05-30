Does Candace Cameron Bure Ever Get ‘Tired’ Of Filming Christmas Movies? ‘It’s Weird That My Job Is Christmas 24/7’

As the seasons get warmer for many of us, long gone are the days of fluffy white snow, festive sweaters and holiday parties. However, that’s not the case for Candace Cameron Bure; she’s already filmed a new Christmas movie , and she is working on another that will appear on the 2025 TV schedule. The jolly schedule isn’t new, though. The ​​ former child star has long been working the Hallmark and now Great American Family holiday scene, and continuously holds that twinkle in her eye year-round. And the TV movie royalty just shared her feelings about staying in the spirit.

Bure (who famously switched to GAF a few years ago) shared some BTS content of the latest flick on her Instagram stories, along with some clips of her answering common questions. This included her addressing the biggest question many of her DM’ers asked–does it feel like St. Nick is knocking on her door every day, and does it bore her?

Her response showcased that all five months of 2025 have been X-mas packed, as she explained:

Lots of people asked if I feel like I’m in Christmas season all the time and like love it or get tired of it? ‘Cause let’s see, we’re in May and I’ve already shot two Christmas movies. I shot one in March/April, Timeless Tidings of Joy, and now I’m shooting a Christmas movie right now, and I just feel like I finished Christmas, you know, four months ago.

Wow! The Full House alum really lives, breaths, sleeps and repeats the winter celebration well past the season. It does make sense, though, considering how many holiday movies she's in each year. Plus, she’s one of the many Hallmark and GAF stars to discuss the ins and outs of filming Christmas movies in the heat , so we know that this festive work happens at all times of the year.

Even with the day-in and day-out schedule, Bure said she has nothing but love for the end-of-year holiday. She did reveal that she can separate the actual big show from the fictitious sets she’s on and is thrilled that sunnier days lie ahead. Along with it, she did note that the second flick’s location actually caters to December-esque weather:

I never get sick of Christmas. I love Christmas. But as much as it’s Christmas-y on set I think I compartmentalize. I know it’s not the Christmas season and all I want is summertime right now. I’m so focused on summer and it’s actually not hot where we’re shooting. I’m not like dying in a sweater and a coat. It’s actually very cold on this Christmas movie.

I’m glad this set is refreshingly appropriate for sweaters, coats and other winter essentials. The thought of anyone sweating through multiple layers in the summer while in a parka makes me dizzy just thinking about it!

The Fuller House star then outlined how she stays cheery about Christmas, essentially 365 days a year, without tiring. Basically, it boils down to her recognizing that the cozy holiday comfort movie jobs are just that, a job. Summer is also her big motivator in helping anchor that idea to the ground, as she said:

So the answer is I’m pretending like it’s not really Christmas even though I’m shooting Christmas and I have summer on the brain. All I want is heat and sunshine. … I’m waiting to wrap Christmas so I can enjoy the summer and get back to the heat. But then to get a little break from Christmas that allows me to enjoy when the real Christmas comes about. Anyway, it’s weird that my job is about Christmas 24/7.

Keeping the two apart in her head makes a lot of sense. Each season brings such a different vibe to the table, and if Bure were to walk into June with a December feel, things would probably get weird quickly. I’m glad that she’s nailed that rule down in her head, because it all adds to the Christmas movie-making magic for Hallmark and GAF.

It’s great that Candace Cameron Bure enjoys working like an elf for us all year to make these wonderful Christmas films and does not tire of the December 25th holiday. Her festive spirit is appreciated at all times of the year, and it makes me extra excited for the upcoming holiday season!