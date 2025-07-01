Rumors Have Been Swirling About Sydney Sweeney After She Hung With Tom Brady And More, But What's Really Going On After Her Break-Up With Her Fiancé?

Sydney Sweeney remains one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, and she has a few movies that are set to be released as part of the 2025 movie schedule. All the while, public interest in the actress’ personal life persists, especially in the aftermath of her breakup with longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino. When 27-year-old Sweeney attended much-discussed Jeff Bezos’ wedding at the end of last week, she was spotted in proximity to a number of eligible celebrity bachelors. Now, a source is sharing claims about her feelings on dating again.

To say that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy was a star-studded event would be an understatement. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan along with Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti (who tore her dress during the event). Also present were Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom, who both reportedly interacted with Sydney Sweeny during the weekend in Venice. However, sources tell TMZ, that Sweeney isn’t dating either of them or anyone for that matter.

According to the aforementioned news outlet’s sources, the Euphoria star doesn’t currently have any interest in getting romantically involved with anyone following her breakup. It’s said that at this time, she’s more concerned with her career and enjoying the single life. This report should be taken with a grain of salt, but the notion of the starlet keeping busy from a professional standpoint does track, given the work she’s lined up as of late.

Despite Sydney Sweeney’s own reported focus on her business dealings (which include a soap infused with her bathwater), questions still remain in regard to her romance with Jonathan Davino. Breakup rumors began swirling around the pair (who began dating in 2018) in March 2025. It was also around that time that romance speculation began to swirl around Sweeney and Anyone but You co-star Glen Powell again. Powell’s own mother shot down talk of a relationship between the two.

The entire situation came to a head in April when Sydney Sweeney herself confirmed that she and her partner had gone their separate ways. After the fact, there was a mind-blowing update, as it was reported that Sweeney and her ex were living apart before they finally called it quits. Considering that Sweeney is now single, it’d be easy to assume that she’d be open to linking up with an A-lister who’s also unattached.

Orlando Bloom just recently broke up with Katy Perry, who he dated from 2016 to 2025 and was engaged to. This week, Bloom posted a cryptic message that referred to the notion of taking a “first step.” Meanwhile, Tom Brady has been single since he finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. One thing that can be said is that if either Brady or Bloom ended up with the Immaculate star, they’d form quite a celebrity couple.

Ultimately though, Sydney Sweeney has the freedom to choose who she wants to date and when she wants to do it. Also, let’s be real, considering how her public profile continues to grow and she’s still landing work, she doesn’t exactly need a man right now.