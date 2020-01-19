Is 1917 A Lock To Win Best Picture? Oscars Frontrunner Just Took Another Step Forward

It only gets worse when you take into account that the one film everyone seems to be tipping as a potential upset, writer/director Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, is the last nominee rounding out the Directors Guild of America’s class of honored 2019 releases. As that’s the narrative you’re going to be seeing play out over the next couple of weeks, the DGA awards could serve as either a resounding vote of confidence or a wise word of caution for those who are banking on 1917 to go all the way.