How Will Avatar: Fire And Ash Handle Quaritch And Spider’s Relationship? Stephen Lang Shares His Thoughts

After waiting a decade for the second entry in the Avatar franchise, fans won’t need to wait nearly as long for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in the series. What we know about Avatar 3 so far is focused on the broad strokes, but now we’re getting a small look at how the story will continue for a couple of key characters.

Avatar: The Way of Water introduced us to Spider, the son of Stephen Lang’s Quaritch, who had been raised on Pandora by the Sully family. As a boy caught between two worlds, Spider may not be quite sure where his own loyalties lie, as Stephen Lang tells Empire that Quaritch and his son will be pushed together in the next film, and the result may not be good news for our heroes. Lang said…

They reconnect out of necessity. Their connection is not a solo connection. There are times when everybody comes together on some level. But, when enemies cooperate, you can be sure betrayal is just around the corner.

The story in Empire is accompanied by an image that shows Quaritch and Spider together, in a similar cell to the one Spider ends up in after he’s captured by Quaritch’s men in The Way of Water. Quaritch is clearly trying to talk to the boy, but Spider has his back to Quaritch, not wanting to listen.

At the end of Avatar: The Way of Water, Spider remained with the Sully family, but only after saving Quaritch from drowning and nearly being killed by Neytiri. It seems clear that all families are going to be somewhat splintered following the events of the last film.

Based on what Lang says, it sounds like Spider may ultimately start listening to what Quaritch has to say. This may be because Quaritch, despite being an Avatar clone of Spider’s father, may start to actually investigate some sort of parental role. It seems Quaritch may begin to have feelings for Spider, though that may not entirely be a good thing. Lang continued…

Spider confuses Quaritch. But Quaritch wants clarity. There is something about Spider that Quaritch really loves — not a word we associate with him. I think respect and admiration really develop in spades, as well as animosity and manipulation. The relationship will deepen — for better or worse.

It will be interesting to see how the relationship between Quaritch and Spider impacts the rest of the story, which we know will be focused on Jake Sully and his family crossing paths with a new tribe of Na’vi, who live in a volcanically active area of Pandora. All implications are that this tribe will be significantly less friendly than the previous Na’vi we have met.

With the question of “whether people still care about Avatar” clearly answered in the affirmative, we can already expect that Avatar: Fire and Ash will be one of the most successful movies of the year. But fans are certainly going to be looking forward to actually seeing it when it hits theaters in December.