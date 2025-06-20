Insider Drops Claims About How Demi Moore Is Trying To ‘Set Herself Up For Success’ And Win An Oscar After The Substance Loss
Justice for Demi.
Awards Season is a tricky thing, and every year there are a number of notable snubs. For the 2025 Oscars arguably the biggest of these was Demi Moore's Best Actress loss for The Substance, with the trophy instead going to Anora's Mikey Madison. But according to an anonymous insider, the Ghost actress still has her eyes on that specific prize, and reportedly has a big plan for how to get it.
Throughout the last Awards Season, Demi Moore was the biggest favorite to win Best Actress at the Oscars. She took home a number of other trophies for her performance as Elisabeth Sparkle, including the Golden Globe, the Critic's Choice Award and the SAG Award. Someone allegedly close to Moore spoke to InTouch Weekly about her hopes of being nominated for the upcoming indie film Strange Arrivals. She'll star in that project opposite two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, which is reportedly a purposeful strategy. Per the insider:
Well, that's one way of putting it. The 55 year-old actor has been working in TV and film for some time now, but over the past few years he's really been on a roll. His star power has especially grown thanks to Domingo's role in Euphoria, and back to back nominations for Best Actor at the Oscars. And if this insider is to be believed, it's a big reason why Demi Moore decided to sign on to Strange Arrivals.
Given her long and wildly successful career, it's somewhat surprising that The Substance was Moore's first real attempt at an Academy Award. And it sounds like she's determined to reach that milestone, especially after coming so close to it last season. According to the same source:
True. While Moore was spoken about losing out on the Oscar to Mikey Madison, she's also kept it classy throughout. And since the Academy is known for sometimes honoring an actor's entire career when awarding the Oscar, continuing to play the long game could end up being rewarded.
Colman Domingo's choice of movies has been impeccable lately, so we'll have to see just how successful Strange Arrivals ends up being. It would be remarkable if he landed a third consecutive Best Actor nomination, but we might be getting ahead of ourselves on that one. But if the insider is to be believed, this is reportedly part of Demi Moore's big picture. They said:
We'll just have to wait and see what happens once this project is filmed and released. The Substance on paper might not have seemed like an Awards Season favorite, but that's exactly what it ended up being. Sometimes there's simply no way of predicting how voters will respond to a new movie, so only time will tell if Demi Moore scores another Oscar nomination.
Demi Moore has a number of upcoming film projects on the way, although they're not on the 2025 movie release list. But if you're ready for more content from the Oscar nominee, she appears in the TV series Landman.
