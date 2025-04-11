After The Oscars Finally Breaks On A Stunt Category, Chad Stahelski, David Leitch And More React: 'We've Come A Long Way'
Finally!!!
Finally, after years and years and years, the Academy Awards will officially award stunts! For a very long time now, there’s been a campaign to add a category that honors those who create epic action in some of the best movies. Now, it will happen, and two of films’ top action directors, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, reacted to the news alongside a bunch of other excited folks.
For context, John Wick’s Chad Stahelski has been one of the biggest advocates for the addition of an Achievement in Stunt Design award. After the news was announced, the director got on the phone with Deadline in the midst of working on the 2025 movie schedule's Ballerina (which he's a producer on) and said:
Stahelski also praised The Academy for “really [doing] their homework.” He said the organization didn’t doubt that the stunt category needed to be added, that’s not necessarily why this addition took so long. Instead, they took their time figuring out “how to give the award, who to give it to,” and “how do we select it.”
Now, the first Achievement in Stunt Design award will be given out in 2028 at the 100th Oscars for films released in 2027, per Variety. Rules for eligibility and voting will also be announced around then.
Alongside Stahelski, many other suntmen-turned-directors played a role in the addition of this category. This included David Leitch, the director of films like The Fall Guy and Deadpool 2. He took to his Instagram to post an image of The Academy’s letter announcing the news and wrote:
In the comments on Leitch’s post, many actors shared their excitement for the addition as well, and the list included Hannah Waddingham, who notably starred in his film The Fall Guy:
- “🔥🔥🔥”-Pom Klementieff
- “Oh my GOD,this is immense! Beyond thrilled for the global stunt community. So riDICulously well deserved. A phenomenal band of humans who give everything of themselves every day and look after us ALL every minute. Couldn’t be happier. 🥰 What a day finally! XXXXXXXXX” -Hannah Waddingham
- “👏👏👏” -Nicholas Hoult
Many others in the stunt community also reacted to this historic and thrilling news. Notably, this included The Fall Guy’s stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara and Josh Oreck, who has been a producer on many John Wick movies. In a joint IG post with David Leitch and Narrator Inc, the group expressed:
Overall, this is a massive and historic win for stunts, and so many people can’t wait to see these incredible teams nominated and awarded for their action-packed work.
While it’s too bad we can’t go back and award the best action movies from decades past with this award, at least it will be given moving forward. And who knows, maybe the inaugural Achievement in Stunt Design award will go to one of the folks mentioned above. It’s certainly possible, especially with films like John Wick: Chapter 5 coming down the line.
