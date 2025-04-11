After The Oscars Finally Breaks On A Stunt Category, Chad Stahelski, David Leitch And More React: 'We've Come A Long Way'

News
By published

Finally!!!

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2 looking a bit banged up.
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Finally, after years and years and years, the Academy Awards will officially award stunts! For a very long time now, there’s been a campaign to add a category that honors those who create epic action in some of the best movies. Now, it will happen, and two of films’ top action directors, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, reacted to the news alongside a bunch of other excited folks.

For context, John Wick’s Chad Stahelski has been one of the biggest advocates for the addition of an Achievement in Stunt Design award. After the news was announced, the director got on the phone with Deadline in the midst of working on the 2025 movie schedule's Ballerina (which he's a producer on) and said:

None of us [in the industry] would be here if it wasn’t for the last 100 years of stunt people. We’ve come a long way because a lot of other people have sacrificed a lot. So, it’s pretty cool to be here and be at the apex of an entire century of performers and coordinators and action directors. And it’s a shame that a lot of them won’t get to see where it all went to.

Stahelski also praised The Academy for “really [doing] their homework.” He said the organization didn’t doubt that the stunt category needed to be added, that’s not necessarily why this addition took so long. Instead, they took their time figuring out “how to give the award, who to give it to,” and “how do we select it.”

Now, the first Achievement in Stunt Design award will be given out in 2028 at the 100th Oscars for films released in 2027, per Variety. Rules for eligibility and voting will also be announced around then.

Alongside Stahelski, many other suntmen-turned-directors played a role in the addition of this category. This included David Leitch, the director of films like The Fall Guy and Deadpool 2. He took to his Instagram to post an image of The Academy’s letter announcing the news and wrote:

This has been a journey for so many of us! @airaware1 and myself have invested several years into this. We built on the work of all the stunt designers who fought so hard for this in the past over the past decades. We are very grateful. Thank You @theacademy

In the comments on Leitch’s post, many actors shared their excitement for the addition as well, and the list included Hannah Waddingham, who notably starred in his film The Fall Guy:

  • “🔥🔥🔥”-Pom Klementieff
  • “Oh my GOD,this is immense! Beyond thrilled for the global stunt community. So riDICulously well deserved. A phenomenal band of humans who give everything of themselves every day and look after us ALL every minute. Couldn’t be happier. 🥰 What a day finally! XXXXXXXXX” -Hannah Waddingham
  • “👏👏👏” -Nicholas Hoult

Many others in the stunt community also reacted to this historic and thrilling news. Notably, this included The Fall Guy’s stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara and Josh Oreck, who has been a producer on many John Wick movies. In a joint IG post with David Leitch and Narrator Inc, the group expressed:

Stunts: Fuck yeah! Congrats to the tens of thousands of incredible performers, craftspeople, senseis, cowboys, warriors, dancers, engineers, jocks, nerds and everyone else on every stunt team that have put it all on the line to entertain and enthrall us for 100+ years - with no recognition other than the joy of the process and a lot of physical therapy. It has been a singular privilege to bear witness to an amazing band of misfits that sprang up in the South Bay and has changed cinema over decades of tireless work.

Overall, this is a massive and historic win for stunts, and so many people can’t wait to see these incredible teams nominated and awarded for their action-packed work.

While it’s too bad we can’t go back and award the best action movies from decades past with this award, at least it will be given moving forward. And who knows, maybe the inaugural Achievement in Stunt Design award will go to one of the folks mentioned above. It’s certainly possible, especially with films like John Wick: Chapter 5 coming down the line.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Ouch, Drew Barrymore Reveals The Lingering Injury She Still Has From Filming Fever Pitch Over 20 Years Ago

The Story Behind A Goofy Movie Almost Casting Steve Martin As Goofy

Ouch, Drew Barrymore Reveals The Lingering Injury She Still Has From Filming Fever Pitch Over 20 Years Ago
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot of Drew Barrymore looking to camera on The Drew Barrymore Show
Ouch, Drew Barrymore Reveals The Lingering Injury She Still Has From Filming Fever Pitch Over 20 Years Ago
Pascal Igbui and Guy Gansert on The Golden Bachelorette.
Turns Out Golden Bachelor Contestants Have Figured Out How To Slide Into The DMs Of Real Housewives Stars
Host Simu Liu stands in front of a dark blue and gold patterned wall dressed in a sharp grey suit as he introduces Hulu&#039;s new gameshow, Got to Get Out.
How To Watch Got To Get Out Online And Stream Hulu’s New Competition Series From Anywhere
Isabela Merced&#039;s Hawkgirl flying in James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie
Superman’s Isabela Merced Shares One Way Playing Hawkgirl Was A Big Improvement Over Her Time On Madame Web: 'It’s A Lot'
Kathy Bates sits at a desk with a stern expression in Matlock S1 E17 - &quot;I Was That Too.&quot;
Matlock’s Penultimate Episode Just Set The Stage For The Season 1 Finale, And I Think We May Be Saying Goodbye To Welbrexa
Pictured (L-R): Asher Grodman as Trevor, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay sitting with the ghost trap, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, and Rose McIver as Samantha.
Ghosts: Would (Spoilers) Have Been Smushed In The Ghost Trap? One Cast Member Told Me Why He Thinks They Probably Would Have
Mehcad Brooks as Jaley Shaw in Law &amp; Order Season 24x18
After Law And Order Brought Shaw Back For A Basketball-Themed Murder Investigation, I'm Flashing Back To Mehcad Brooks As A Star Athlete On SVU
Eric Dane as Mark Sloan on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Euphoria’s Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis And Why He Feels ‘Fortunate’ In Heartfelt Message
Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar looking over while standing up in restaurant with Chicago view in the background
Drop Director Christopher Landon Has Thoughts On Making Original Movies With Blumhouse Amidst A Crowd Of Remakes: ‘It Is Very Hard’
Alexander Skarsgard in Godzilla vs. Kong
Alexander Skarsgard Reflects On Godzilla Vs. Kong Role Being Cut Down, And He Makes A Solid Point