After The Oscars Finally Breaks On A Stunt Category, Chad Stahelski, David Leitch And More React: 'We've Come A Long Way'

Finally, after years and years and years, the Academy Awards will officially award stunts! For a very long time now, there’s been a campaign to add a category that honors those who create epic action in some of the best movies. Now, it will happen, and two of films’ top action directors, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, reacted to the news alongside a bunch of other excited folks.

For context, John Wick’s Chad Stahelski has been one of the biggest advocates for the addition of an Achievement in Stunt Design award. After the news was announced, the director got on the phone with Deadline in the midst of working on the 2025 movie schedule's Ballerina (which he's a producer on) and said:

None of us [in the industry] would be here if it wasn’t for the last 100 years of stunt people. We’ve come a long way because a lot of other people have sacrificed a lot. So, it’s pretty cool to be here and be at the apex of an entire century of performers and coordinators and action directors. And it’s a shame that a lot of them won’t get to see where it all went to.

Stahelski also praised The Academy for “really [doing] their homework.” He said the organization didn’t doubt that the stunt category needed to be added , that’s not necessarily why this addition took so long. Instead, they took their time figuring out “how to give the award, who to give it to,” and “how do we select it.”

Now, the first Achievement in Stunt Design award will be given out in 2028 at the 100th Oscars for films released in 2027, per Variety . Rules for eligibility and voting will also be announced around then.

Alongside Stahelski, many other suntmen-turned-directors played a role in the addition of this category. This included David Leitch, the director of films like The Fall Guy and Deadpool 2. He took to his Instagram to post an image of The Academy’s letter announcing the news and wrote:

This has been a journey for so many of us! @airaware1 and myself have invested several years into this. We built on the work of all the stunt designers who fought so hard for this in the past over the past decades. We are very grateful. Thank You @theacademy

In the comments on Leitch’s post, many actors shared their excitement for the addition as well, and the list included Hannah Waddingham, who notably starred in his film The Fall Guy:

“🔥🔥🔥”-Pom Klementieff

“Oh my GOD,this is immense! Beyond thrilled for the global stunt community. So riDICulously well deserved. A phenomenal band of humans who give everything of themselves every day and look after us ALL every minute. Couldn’t be happier. 🥰 What a day finally! XXXXXXXXX” -Hannah Waddingham

“👏👏👏” -Nicholas Hoult

Many others in the stunt community also reacted to this historic and thrilling news. Notably, this included The Fall Guy’s stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara and Josh Oreck, who has been a producer on many John Wick movies . In a joint IG post with David Leitch and Narrator Inc, the group expressed:

Stunts: Fuck yeah! Congrats to the tens of thousands of incredible performers, craftspeople, senseis, cowboys, warriors, dancers, engineers, jocks, nerds and everyone else on every stunt team that have put it all on the line to entertain and enthrall us for 100+ years - with no recognition other than the joy of the process and a lot of physical therapy. It has been a singular privilege to bear witness to an amazing band of misfits that sprang up in the South Bay and has changed cinema over decades of tireless work.

Overall, this is a massive and historic win for stunts, and so many people can’t wait to see these incredible teams nominated and awarded for their action-packed work.