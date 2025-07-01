Rumors Suggest Carrie Underwood Might Be Leaving American Idol Already, But The Issue May Not Be What Fans Think
Would you be for or against the former champ coming back?
American Idol Season 23 was huge for the singing competition when it aired on the 2025 TV schedule, because for the first time since it premiered in 2002, its judging panel featured one of the stars it helped to create. Carrie Underwood replaced Katy Perry alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, but after just one season, there’s already speculation that she may already be on her way out. The reason, however, might not be what fans think.
Carrie Underwood’s return to American Idol after winning Season 4 in 2005 was met with mixed reviews, with some fans calling her “bland” (isn’t everyone “bland” in comparison to Katy Perry, though?) and saying she had a tough time making big cuts. While no official decision for the competition’s 24th season has yet been announced, if Underwood is one-and-done, a source for Life&Style alleges it won’t be because she wasn’t a good judge. The insider reports:
The source suggests that being away from husband of 15 years Mike Fisher and their children, 10-year-old Isaiah and 6-year-old Jacob, was a struggle when American Idol was taping. The insider suggests Carrie Underwood is “nowhere near throwing in the towel,” but if this issue affected her so badly in just her first season, how realistically sustainable could this job be for her? They continued:
While many fans loved seeing the “Before He Cheats” artist come full circle on her Idol journey, there were some rumblings of tension. Carrie Underwood drew backlash over her perceived treatment of eventual winner Jamal Roberts. The seemingly tense relationship started in the auditions, with the country music singer calling out Roberts’ lack of stage presence, and that attitude seemed to carry throughout the season into the finale.
There have also been reports that the Season 4 champion took issue with earning just half of the reported $25 million that Katy Perry was making in the position. And while Ryan Seacrest was reportedly taking steps to ensure she would return for multiple seasons, the host allegedly drew Carrie Underwood’s ire when he failed to introduce her during American Idol’s first live show of Season 23.
It would be wild if the American Idol judge exited the show after just one season, forcing producers back into hiring mode, but if the source above is correct, it sounds like the distance from her family may be the biggest issue to overcome. Stay tuned for any news regarding what will go down in Season 24.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.