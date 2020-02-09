7 Reasons Why Sam Raimi Is A Great Choice For Doctor Strange And 2 Reasons Why He's Not

GREAT: It's A Good Sign For The Direction Of Future Marvel Movies

The movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe are very producer-driven. Kevin Feige has created an elaborate cinematic universe that spans many movies and TV/streaming shows, which is certainly no small feat. But in creating such an expansive on-screen world, a creative influence can be lost with the directors hired to tell these stories.

There are exceptions, of course. Notably, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. For the most part, however, there's very little that distinguishes the look of one Marvel movie over another. That's seemingly intentional, in order to make it feel as though all these different characters could live in the small cinematic universe. But it's hard not to miss the more stylish presentation found in other superhero movies, including Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. Hopefully, with the potential hiring of Raimi for this new movie, it's a sign that they're allowing their filmmakers to have a little more creative freedom and to impart their visions onto their individual projects. More director-driven Marvel movies would certainly be a big plus.