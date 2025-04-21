Andrew Garfield Explains What It Would Take To Get Him Back As Spider-Man, And I Honestly Love His Take

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, with the studio releasing new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order recall how wildly popular Spider-Man: No Way Home was. Ever since then fans have been wanting to see all three Peter Parkers reunite, especially Andrew Garfield. The Oscar-nominated actor revealed what it would take to get him to return for an upcoming Marvel movie, and I've got to say I love his idea.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a huge success, and now fans want to see more of Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. While some folks wanted to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 finally happen, others would prefer more multiversal stories. In a TikTok video from Abu Dhabi Comic Con, Garfield addressed if he'd play the role again, offering:

I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird. I think I would like to do something very strange, I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat and surprising.

Honestly, this sounds great. While No Way Home proved that Garfield could easily slip back into character as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, he seemingly wants the right project if he's going to once again reprise that role. And considering just how versatile of an actor the Social Network star is, why not give him something exciting and new to tackle?

Exactly what "unique, and offbeat and surprising" way Andrew Garfield might return as Spider-Man remains to be seen. But given continued fan excitement over his role in No Way Home (especially Peter saving Zendaya's MJ like he failed to save Gwen), it's safe to say moviegoers would be thrilled regardless.

Sine we're in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, it feels like just about anything is possible narratively. Just look what we know about Avengers: Doomsday, namely the fact that Robert Downey Jr. is returning and playing Doctor Doom. And there are rumors about other OG Avengers like Chris Evans possibly also taking new roles in that highly anticipated blockbuster.

So exactly what type of new take could entice Andrew Garfield into once again suiting up as Peter Parker on the big screen? Maybe he'd want to follow RDJ's foot steps and take a more villainous role next time around. Given the vastness of the multiverse, there's bound to be a Peter Parker variant or two who ended up breaking bad and using their "great power" for something other than great responsibility.

MCU fans will be able to dive back into the world of web crawling when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 31st, 2026. Whether or not Tom Holland is joined by other Spider-Men remains to be seen.