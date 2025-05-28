I Went Down The Rabbit Hole, And These Are Some Of The Best Theories About Robert Downey Jr. Returning As Doctor Doom
I like what these fans thought up.
Were you as surprised as I was when it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. was returning to the MCU to play Doctor Doom? It was one hell of a bombshell to drop at San Diego Comic-Con last year, coming five years after he made his last appearance as Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man. Downey’s Doom will be the main antagonist of the upcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and understandably, we’re still in the dark about what’s in store for him. However, I went down the rabbit hole to read some theories on how Doom may be used in the MCU, and these are among the best ones.
Kicking off the deep dive I did on Reddit, @Top_Pick5313 speculates that Avengers: Secret Wars won’t be the end of Doctor Doom’s story, but rather the beginning of one that culminates in him facing off against the demonic entity Mephisto in a solo movie. Similar to the comics, Doom’s end goal would be exact revenge on Mephisto for taking his mother. The Redditor added:
Of course, Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom raises the question of why the villain looks like Tony Stark. Is he merely a Tony variant or is there something else happening here? ResourceNo5855 believes that RDJ’s Doom is possessing the body of a Tony variant in an effort to get the Avengers and other heroes from Earth-616 to trust him. They also said this about why it wouldn’t be necessary to cast another actor as Doom down the line:
Advanced_Thing7166 also thinks that Doctor Doom will be masquerading as Tony in Doomsday and Secret Wars. In their scenario, however, Doom is the ruler of the Latveria on the Fantastic Four’s Earth, but when that’s destroyed, he comes to Earth-616 to conquer its Latveria. After hearing about what happened to Tony, he uses his abilities to change his face, then stops Galactus from consuming Earth-616 so he can be hailed as a benevolent godlike figure. Then they said:
Bitter_Swim3965 started off their theory with how RDJ’s Doom comes from the timeline in Avengers: Endgame where Earth-616’s Tony stole the Pym Particles from Howard Stark in 1970. Howard was blamed for that, and he and Maria were forced to escape to Latveria, where they raised their son, named Victor. From there, S.H.I.E.L.D. finds and blows up Howard and Maria, leaving the now-20-year-old Victor scarred and sets him on the path to forge his armor, learn magic at Kamar-Taj, take control of Latveria and build an army of Doombots to attack S.H.I.E.L.D. This leads to Nick Fury starting the Avenger Initiative, and then the following:
Finally, TheGreatMason speculated that Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom is also a straightforward Tony Stark variant, albeit one who also knows the mystic arts. So when he used the Infinity Stones to wipe out Thanos and his army, he survived because of his magic. They continued:
All of these are excellent theories, and maybe a few of them are even close enough to what will actually happen in the MCU. Alas, with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars both now delayed seven months in their respective release years, we have to wait even longer to have our questions answered. However, there are rumblings that this July’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps will see RDJ cameoing in the end-credits scene. So if that’s accurate, we can count on at least a little light being shed on the character.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
For now, Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on December 18, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars follows on December 17, 2027. Feel free to revisit Robert Downey Jr.’s time as the heroic Iron Man by streaming his Marvel movies with your Disney+ subscription.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.